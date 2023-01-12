Read full article on original website
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
peninsulachronicle.com
Route 601 Bridge Replacement In James City County Underway
JAMES CITY—The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has begun work on a project to replace the bridge on Route 601 (Hicks Island Road) over Diascund Creek in James City County. Construction began earlier in January. Bryant Structures, Inc., headquartered in James City County, was awarded a contract of $3,397,506...
Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal
New penalties are coming for those in the City of Hampton who aren't following the rules when it comes to curbside trash and recycling.
WAVY News 10
Fire heavily damages townhomes in Portsmouth
WAVY News 10
Duplex catches fire at North St. in Olde Towne Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews worked a two-alarm fire Monday afternoon at a duplex on North Street in the Olde Towne section of Portsmouth. Dispatchers said the call for the fire in the 400 block, near Court Street, came in at 3:14 p.m. The 107-year-old property housing two townhomes...
princessanneindy.com
New Virginia Beach City Council picks Wilson to continue in role as vice mayor
COURTHOUSE — A majority of the City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 3, selected Rosemary Wilson to continue serving as vice mayor. “I think I’ve shown in the past that I’m very collaborative,” Wilson said after she was sworn in. “I try to keep everybody informed to the best of my ability. The budget is a very, very big part of this job, and I think, last year, we had one of the best budgets that I can remember. That’s because everybody worked together so well. We have a lot of important issues to take on, and I know that this council can do it.”
Newport News superintendent outlines safety measures following Richneck shooting
More answers are coming for families at Richneck Elementary School Tuesday.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Mayor Looking To Expand City’s Reach
NEWPORT NEWS – In his first year as mayor of Newport News, Phillip Jones has a lot on his to-do list, including settling into the position and assembling his team. At the top of the list, though, is spreading the word about his city. “I would like to improve...
Beloved public servant and former Vice Mayor of Norfolk passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — A long-time Norfolk politician and public servant has passed away. Christ and St. Lukes Episcopal Church posted on their website that the Reverend Dr. Joseph N. Green died Friday, surrounded by family. He had served as Canon Theologian at Christ and St. Lukes since 2020. The...
Overnight house fire displaces 3 in Pungo
Officials are now investigating what caused a house fire that left three people without a home in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
USPS collection bins taped across Hampton Roads
Stolen mail could be a reason why our local bins are taped shut, but there are other feasible options for sending packages
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Seeking Applicants For Neighborhood Leadership Institute
NEWPORT NEWS—The Neighborhood Leadership Institute is currently open for those who want to become influential leaders, advocates, and agents of change in the neighborhood and the broader community. This mission is accomplished through educational and experiential sessions that expose participants to new information, encourage self-discovery, enhance personal strengths, encourage civic engagement, and prepare for service on local boards and commissions.
Man posing as another person purchases 2 vehicles in Virginia Beach: Report
Virginia Beach Crimesolvers says a man posed as another person and purchased two vehicles. The suspect's identity is currently unknown.
WAVY News 10
Overnight Suffolk shooting leaves 3 women injured, 2 in critical condition
Newport News Sheriff hosts 7th annual Day of Service Food Drive
HAMPTON, Va. — Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior’s fight for justice is what calls many to give back. “Not just for people of color, but for people unjust to receive equity and equality,” Katrina Hines said as she made a donation to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. The...
Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City confirmed by family
Out in front of the house now stands three crosses for the victims.
Embracing our Differences: Norfolk community gathers to honor MLK Jr. Day
The annual event had a theme of 'Embracing our Differences.' which certainly showed as people of all different backgrounds filled the Attucks Theater, where the event started.
vpm.org
Administrator warned about student’s weapon ahead of Newport News school shooting
An administrator at Richneck Elementary School was notified that a student may have a gun hours before a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, according to the district's superintendent. A spokeswoman for Newport News Public Schools confirmed that Superintendent George Parker told parents the new details during a closed-door meeting on...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk to conduct monthly Wireless Emergency Alert test
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk’s Department of Emergency Preparedness and Response will be starting a monthly Wireless Emergency Alert test. These tests are to get residents used to alerts that will notify them in the event of an emergency. The alert will be active for an hour after...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Police take 'heavily-armed individual' into custody
Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person who was illegally parked on the boardwalk. The person was heavily-armed and was wearing body armor, police said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ZBtpDK. Virginia Beach Police take ‘heavily-armed individual’ …. Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person...
