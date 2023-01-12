ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Route 601 Bridge Replacement In James City County Underway

JAMES CITY—The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has begun work on a project to replace the bridge on Route 601 (Hicks Island Road) over Diascund Creek in James City County. Construction began earlier in January. Bryant Structures, Inc., headquartered in James City County, was awarded a contract of $3,397,506...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
Fire heavily damages townhomes in Portsmouth

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property housing two townhomes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XibIr5. The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property housing two townhomes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XibIr5. Charges dismissed against Virginia Beach school principal. Charges were dismissed Tuesday against...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Duplex catches fire at North St. in Olde Towne Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews worked a two-alarm fire Monday afternoon at a duplex on North Street in the Olde Towne section of Portsmouth. Dispatchers said the call for the fire in the 400 block, near Court Street, came in at 3:14 p.m. The 107-year-old property housing two townhomes...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
New Virginia Beach City Council picks Wilson to continue in role as vice mayor

COURTHOUSE — A majority of the City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 3, selected Rosemary Wilson to continue serving as vice mayor. “I think I’ve shown in the past that I’m very collaborative,” Wilson said after she was sworn in. “I try to keep everybody informed to the best of my ability. The budget is a very, very big part of this job, and I think, last year, we had one of the best budgets that I can remember. That’s because everybody worked together so well. We have a lot of important issues to take on, and I know that this council can do it.”
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Newport News Mayor Looking To Expand City’s Reach

NEWPORT NEWS – In his first year as mayor of Newport News, Phillip Jones has a lot on his to-do list, including settling into the position and assembling his team. At the top of the list, though, is spreading the word about his city. “I would like to improve...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar

WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. King’s Fork hands Oscar Smith first loss of the year. King's Fork, widely considered the best boys basketball team in Hampton Roads, took down Oscar Smith 58-39....
SUFFOLK, VA
Newport News Seeking Applicants For Neighborhood Leadership Institute

NEWPORT NEWS—The Neighborhood Leadership Institute is currently open for those who want to become influential leaders, advocates, and agents of change in the neighborhood and the broader community. This mission is accomplished through educational and experiential sessions that expose participants to new information, encourage self-discovery, enhance personal strengths, encourage civic engagement, and prepare for service on local boards and commissions.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Overnight Suffolk shooting leaves 3 women injured, 2 in critical condition

WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Overnight Suffolk shooting leaves 3 women injured, …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Richneck Elementary School in Newport News will continue to be closed for all students through Friday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/richneck-es-to-be-closed-all-week/. California Pizza Kitchen closes at MacArthur Center …. California Pizza Kitchen is the...
SUFFOLK, VA
Norfolk to conduct monthly Wireless Emergency Alert test

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk’s Department of Emergency Preparedness and Response will be starting a monthly Wireless Emergency Alert test. These tests are to get residents used to alerts that will notify them in the event of an emergency. The alert will be active for an hour after...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Beach Police take 'heavily-armed individual' into custody

Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person who was illegally parked on the boardwalk. The person was heavily-armed and was wearing body armor, police said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ZBtpDK. Virginia Beach Police take ‘heavily-armed individual’ …. Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

