Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
Israel-Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Issue
*The State Department and the Western foreign policy establishment have contended that the Palestinian issue features prominently on the Saudi order of national priorities. Therefore, they have maintained that a substantial enhancement of Israel-Saudi cooperation – and certainly, the attainment of an Israel-Saudi Arabia peace treaty – would be preconditioned upon substantial Israeli concessions to the Palestinians, including the establishment of a Palestinian state.
2022 Immigration Leads to Decline in Israel’s Jewish Majority
A recent surge in legal immigration has led to a decrease in Israel’s Jewish majority, according to an analysis of data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), Channel 14 reported on Sunday. The Israeli Immigration Policy Center, an NGO established in 2012 to promote immigration policy which...
The EU’s War on Israel
The European Union (EU) argues that it respects democracy and shares with Israel the values of an open and democratic rule-of-law-based society. If that is true, then why does the EU not respect the decision by the Arabs and the Israelis to mutually come to the table to negotiate their own borders? Why is the EU secretly helping the Palestinians take over Area C of the West Bank through illegal construction?
German Court Wants to COVID Vaccinate Jewish Holocaust Survivor Against Her Will
A court in Stuttgart is seeking to forcibly vaccinate an 85-year-old Jewish Holocaust survivor against COVID-19. The Austrian website Report24 first reported about the case of the Jewish composer Inna Zhvanetskaya. She will “be sent against her will to a doctor, who will double vaccinate her against COVID-19, the website reported last week, adding that she will be “institutionalized in a closed psychiatric facility.”
IDF to Demolish Home of Ariel Industrial Zone Killer Mohammad Soof
The Israel Defense Forces announced Sunday that the home of terrorist Mohammad Soof is slated for demolition. The home was mapped out for destruction in the predawn hours immediately following a deadly attack on November 15, 2022 in which Soof murdered three Israelis and wounded three others. “The mapping was...
Ancient Spoon Stirs American Mischief Against Israel
An ostensibly minor incident a few days ago has provided devastating evidence of the brainwashed malevolence within the Biden administration towards not just Israel but the Jewish people. In a ceremony at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem, the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm delivered to the...
Vast Majority of Israelis Say Diaspora Jews Need to Come Home
The vast majority of Israelis believe it is time for Jews in the Diaspora to come home, according to a new survey conducted by the Center for Jewish Impact together with the Geocartography Knowledge Group on Israel-Jewish Diaspora Relations. Researchers found that nearly 82 percent of those surveyed believe Israel...
An Israel-Jordan Prisoner Exchange is in the Works
Rehavam Ze’evi may have been in favor of transfer—but not the kind where the mastermind of his own murder gets transferred from Israel to Jordan. A member of Knesset, Ze’evi, also known as “Ghandi,” was gunned down in 2001. The man who planned his assassination, Majdi Rahima Rimawi, was sentenced to life in 2008. Now Rimawi’s name appears on a very long list of prisoners with blood on their hands, said to be slated for release to Jordan in exchange for four Israeli captives in Gaza, two of whom are dead.
Unique Sites of Israel: Gihon Springs (Hezekiah Tunnels)
““And he-Hezekiah-stopped up the source of the waters of the upper Gihon, and he led them straight down on the west to the City of David (2 Chronicles 32:30)”. There are certainly no shortage of incredible Biblical sites for visitors/tourists to Israel! As a licensed tour guide, my job is to explain both the familiar and lesser-known events/stories from the sites that we visit. Few sites, though, are as impressive and explicitly mentioned in as much detail as where we are visiting today. I am of course referring to the “Hezekiah Tunnels”, where the Biblical “Gihon Spring” has flown through for 2600 years. This unique site is where arguably the greatest miracle ever to take place occurred in the long history of the Jewish people. Let us now enter together into these water tunnels with our flashlights (there is also a dry option for those who prefer not to get wet).
Americans: Don’t be Swayed by Israeli Left’s Freakout
Over the past several weeks, the anger of the opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s newly elected government has reached hysterical, and even apocalyptic, tones. This should seem familiar to Americans, who have grown accustomed to the same kind of fever-pitch discourse ever since the emergence of Donald Trump on the political scene.
Russia to Supply Iran with Advanced Sukhoi-35 Fighter Jets as Early as This Spring
Shahriar Heidari, a member of the National Security Council in Iran, announced in a press interview today that Russia will provide Iran with fourth-generation Sukhoi-35 fighter jets as early as the Persian New Year (March 21). Additionally, Russia reportedly plans to also supply Iran with helicopters, tanks, and defense systems.
Hamas Posts Undated Video, Allegedly of Israeli Hostage Avera Mengistu
Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization has posted an undated, unverified video of Israeli hostage Avera Mengistu in a purported “message” to outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. If the video is found to be authentic, it could be the first sign of life from Mengistu since he entered Gaza in 2014.
Ken Roth’s Legacy is to Antisemitism, NOT Human Rights
For 30 years, as the head of the powerful Human Rights Watch organization, Ken Roth was a leading source of anti-Israel demonization—often crossing the threshold into antisemitism. As a result, the campaign he is orchestrating to condemn Harvard University’s rejection of his application for a fellowship at the Kennedy School of Government is an important issue for the Jewish community and beyond.
New York Times and PLO: Made for Each Other
If it didn’t have such a damaging impact on Israel’s image and give comfort to antisemites, it would be comical how far The New York Times has strayed from journalism into propaganda. Story after story and op-ed after op-ed, the “newspaper of record” vilifies Israel. When you might think (though why would you?) the editors can’t stoop any lower, they find another Israel-hater (antisemite?) to bloviate on the publication’s pages.
