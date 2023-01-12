Read full article on original website
LeBron hits 38K, but Embiid leads 76ers past Lakers 113-112
LOS ANGELES -- - LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points, but Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds while the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-112 Sunday night for their seventh win in nine games. Russell Westbrook failed...
TKO: Who is St. Louis’ best NBA player?
St. Louis has produced a number of great NBA players. Ed Macauley, Bill Bradley, Larry Hughes, JoJo White, and Bradley Beal to name a few. But “TKO” believes Jayson Tatum will turn out to be the best. The Kilcoyne Opinion hopes Tatum didn’t notice a recent endorsement for another player.
LeBron James vents on lack of calls: 'It's not making sense'
Hours after the NBA released its Last Two Minute Report for the Lakers' 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, determining that Russell Westbrook was not fouled by Joel Embiid on Los Angeles' final offensive possession, LeBron James took to Twitter to share his frustration with the league's officiating.
Jalen Green, Jae'Sean Tate banned 1 game for leaving bench
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green and forward Jae'Sean Tate were suspended one game for leaving the bench area during an altercation with the Sacramento Kings, the NBA announced. The incident occurred early in the fourth quarter of the Rockets' 139-114 road loss Friday, beginning after Houston's Garrison Mathews fouled Sacramento's...
Clippers' John Wall out at least 2 weeks with abdominal injury
LOS ANGELES --- The LA Clippers could be getting Paul George back from injury soon, but they will not have John Wall for at least two weeks. The Clippers ruled George (right hamstring), Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee contusion), Luke Kennard (right calf) and Wall (abdomen) out for Sunday's 121-100 win over theHouston Rockets. The team said George, Morris and Kennard are considered day-to-day.
Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors
CHICAGO -- - Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday. Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago...
Warriors' Green set to greet hostile Boston crowd as a champ
WASHINGTON -- In June, the Golden State Warriors became just the second team in NBA history to clinch a title on the parquet floor of the TD Garden. Now, seven months later, the Warriors are one day away from returning to Boston since that day. "It was such a beautiful...
