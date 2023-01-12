ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs

SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
The Independent

Microsoft is offering workers unlimited time off - but not everyone is happy

Microsoft is offering all US employees unlimited time off in an attempt to “modernise” its vacation policy, according to a leaked internal memo.Workers at the tech giant were previously allowed four weeks of paid time off each year, plus an extra week every sixth year. The new Discretionary Time Off (DTO) system will mean employees will no longer need to log or accrue days for holidays.Microsoft’s Chief People Officer Kathleen Hogan reportedly said the firm will introduce the changes from 16 January, though only salaried workers will benefit from the updated policy.“How, when, and where we do our jobs has...
Defense One

It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
GOBankingRates

10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
msn.com

The 10 best-paying jobs in the US

The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.

