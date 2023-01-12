Microsoft is offering all US employees unlimited time off in an attempt to “modernise” its vacation policy, according to a leaked internal memo.Workers at the tech giant were previously allowed four weeks of paid time off each year, plus an extra week every sixth year. The new Discretionary Time Off (DTO) system will mean employees will no longer need to log or accrue days for holidays.Microsoft’s Chief People Officer Kathleen Hogan reportedly said the firm will introduce the changes from 16 January, though only salaried workers will benefit from the updated policy.“How, when, and where we do our jobs has...

5 DAYS AGO