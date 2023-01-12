Los Angeles Lakers Aren't Interested In A Win-Now Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers might be making a trade soon, but it won't be as spectacular as fans think.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a big predicament right now, given the way their season has turned. What started as a terrible campaign started looking a lot better, but then injuries showed up, and the Lakers lost some of that momentum they needed to compete in the Western Conference.

Moreover, the Purple and Gold are now looking better, even though they lost their last game against the Denver Nuggets. As the days come by, many people keep urging the Lakers about making a trade. LeBron James seemingly called them out for not making any moves during a recent conversation, but he was quick to change his statement.

Still, the Purple and Gold are still mentioned in many trade rumors, which now include a LeBron James for Zach LaVine swap , a move for Cam Reddish, and the usual suspects, Myles Turner and Buddy Hield .

Los Angeles Lakers Are Thinking Of Their Mid-Term Future

Meanwhile, the 17-time NBA champions keep trying to answer this huge question, and it seems like they've found a solution, one that will make a lot of people unhappy. According to a Lakers insider, they aren't looking for a win-now move, as they're thinking of the mid-term to improve their level.

“If the right deal emerges that will make them — in their eyes — a better team over the next like three years, that’s their priority,” Dave McMenamin said, via Lakers Daily . “They want the team to get to the best level it can get while LeBron James is still on the roster. But if that means not making that deal in February and playing out the rest of this season with the group that they have and knowing that they feel like there’s gonna be a better deal in July in the offseason, they’ll do that.”

The team isn't interested in a win-now move because of the Russell Westbrook trade , which made them realize a lot of things. Now, the Lakers are ready to make better decisions regarding their future, but those decisions could prompt LeBron James to leave.

The King is reportedly ready to retire in Los Angeles, but if the situation gets worse for him and the team, we might be seeing him join another team this offseason.

