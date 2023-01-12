Louisiana State Police early Monday were investigating an incident in which a Lafayette police officer was involved in a shooting that left a suspect wounded. In an issued statement, State Police said Lafayette police responded at 12:21 a.m. Monday to a “shots fired” call that occurred in the 100 block of Guilbeau Road. Officers said they attempted to stop a vehicle that sped by the scene, but the driver did not stop. The driver eventually stopped in the 400 block of Marilyn Drive, and two occupants fled on foot from the scene.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO