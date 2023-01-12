Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Vehicle owner confronted suspect breaking into car in Baton Rouge apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a suspect seen breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspect was seen shattering the window of a vehicle parked at the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex in an attempt to get inside. The vehicle owner confronted them, and the suspect fled on foot.
theadvocate.com
Wreck on Airline Hwy. in Ascension Parish leaves 20-year-old dead, Louisiana State Police say
A multi-car wreck that snarled traffic in Ascension Parish early Tuesday morning left a young Livingston Parish man dead and injured at least three others, authorities say. Cameron Hall, 20, was in the passenger seat of a Honda Civic heading northbound on Airline Highway near La. 431 when the car swerved into the left lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup truck, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said in a press release.
theadvocate.com
Questions raised after Ascension Parish major drainage pumps catch fire
Dubbed the "crown jewel" of Ascension Parish's drainage system, the Marvin J. Braud Pumping Station was completely shut for a little more than eight hours on a rainy day in late December, allowing waters to rise for a time but not flood any structures, a preliminary analysis has found. Three...
theadvocate.com
New Iberia man killed after truck crashes, becomes submerged in canal
A New Iberia man was killed after his truck ran off the roadway and became submerged in a drainage canal Monday morning. John Rodrigue, 62, was driving south on South Lewis Street near U.S. 90 in Iberia Parish when his 2014 Ford F-150 ran off the road just before 8 a.m.. The truck struck a utility pole and then overturned in a drainage canal, becoming submerged, Louisiana State Police said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Cleaning up an 81-ton litter heap shows scale of Baton Rouge's stormwater problem
For about three decades, rainwater slowly but steadily dragged Baton Rouge litter into a 10-acre pit behind LSU's Burden Museum and Gardens off of Essen Lane. More and more trash piled up, until about 81 tons of discarded bottles, cans, plastic objects and other trash sat in a soaking heap.
theadvocate.com
2nd Plaquemine ferry out of service due to mechanical issues, Louisiana DOTD says
The second Plaquemine Ferry is out of service due to mechanical issues, officials said Tuesday afternoon. The primary ferry is still operating on schedule, the Department of Transportation and Development said in a news release. The ferry operates Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Rayne man killed after being thrown from UTV during Lafayette Parish crash
A Rayne man was killed after being thrown from a UTV during a crash on La. 719 in Lafayette Parish early Sunday. Stacy Bourque, 58, was driving a 2022 Honda Pioneer UTV south on La. 719, also known as Riceland Road, near Ridge Road when he was struck from behind by a 1998 Buick LeSabre. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
WAFB.com
Man wanted for stealing over thousand dollars worth of cigarettes, officials say
Matt Williams delivers your Monday morning headlines. Mayor Broome discusses celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Capital City. There's a long list of events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. CONSUMER REPORTS: New standard...
Louisiana man arrested after shooting into a local business
A Napoleonville man was arrested on multiple charges including attempted 2nd degree murder when he shot into a business with people inside.
LSU Confirms Student Struck by Vehicle While Standing in Middle of Roadway Has Died
An LSU student who was on life support after being hit in the middle of the roadway has died.
brproud.com
Man sentenced in deadly 2018 Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who was found guilty by a jury of a fatal 2018 shooting in May was sentenced Tuesday. Willie Mitchell, 44, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for manslaughter and 40 years for attempted second-degree murder. He will serve both sentences concurrently without the possibility of parole or probation with time served. Mitchell was also ordered to pay restitution to the surviving victim.
theadvocate.com
Teen arrested after bomb threat at Lafayette High
A 17-year-old was arrested after a bomb threat was made against Lafayette High School on Tuesday. The school was evacuated Tuesday morning and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department’s bomb dog was brought in to assist officers in a sweep of the campus after a bomb threat was made. The school was cleared of danger at 10:20 a.m. and students and faculty were allowed to return to campus, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police can give people a $250 voucher to fix car lights instead of ticket
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge area will be the first in the state to start a new program that parish officials hope will bridge the gap between community members and law enforcement. We all know the hassle of a broken tail light or a burned-out turn...
theadvocate.com
Shooting victim, fleeing suspect wounded in Lafayette early morning gunfire, chase incidents
Louisiana State Police early Monday were investigating an incident in which a Lafayette police officer was involved in a shooting that left a suspect wounded. In an issued statement, State Police said Lafayette police responded at 12:21 a.m. Monday to a “shots fired” call that occurred in the 100 block of Guilbeau Road. Officers said they attempted to stop a vehicle that sped by the scene, but the driver did not stop. The driver eventually stopped in the 400 block of Marilyn Drive, and two occupants fled on foot from the scene.
1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
theadvocate.com
Woman shot while sitting inside vehicle in Opelousas
A woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Opelousas Monday night. Opelousas police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Elementary Lane around 7 p.m. and found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators determined she was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, the department said.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge YMCA confirms new South Foster facility and apartments; see timeline for construction
The YMCA of the Capital Area has confirmed it will move forward with a $30 million mixed-use development at its A.C. Lewis facility on South Foster Drive that will include a new, 24,000-square-foot fitness center and a 100-unit, four-story apartment complex. Christian Engle, president and CEO of the YMCA of...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman accused of leaving mother covered in feces, bed bugs and roaches
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Thursday on a felony charge after leaving her mother in what police are calling an abusive situation. Sheila Doty, 56, of Baton Rouge was charged with one count of cruelty to the infirm after an investigator with Elderly Protective Services found a 74-year-old woman, who was unable to walk, lying in bed wearing only a full diaper, with roaches and bed bugs covering her body on Sept. 23, 2022, according to the affidavit.
