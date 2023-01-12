ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New slide covers Highway 1 south of Big Sur

Caltrans said late Sunday afternoon a new slide has covered both lanes of State Highway 1, just south of Mill Creek. The gates at Paul's Slide south of Big Sur remain closed and crews are responding to a new closure north of Lucia. Crews are continuing to evaluate the closure...
In California, a drought turned to floods. Forecasters didn't see it coming.

Coming into this winter, California was mired in a three-year drought with forecasts offering little hope for relief anytime soon. Fast forward to today, and the state is waterlogged with as much as 10 to 20 inches of rain and up to 200 inches of snow in some locations in the past three weeks. The drought isn't over, but parched farmland and declining reservoir levels have been supplanted by raging rivers and deadly flooding.
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed, cried and...
