Vagabon Returns With New Single ‘Carpenter,’ Co-Produced by Rostam

Over three years after Vagabon released her self-titled second album, the rising singer-songwriter returns with “Carpenter,” co-produced by Rostam .

“‘Carpenter’ is about that humbling feeling when you desperately want to be knowledgeable, you want to be advanced, you want to be mature, forward thinking, and evolved,” the singer, born Laetitia Tamko, said in a statement.

“It’s about being confronted with your limitations. It’s about that A-HA moment, when a lesson from the past finally clicks and you want to run and tell someone who bore witness to the old you, ‘I finally get it now.’”

Vagabon, a Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know , last released her self-titled LP in 2019. Since then, the Cameroon-born and Brooklyn-based singer has collaborated with Courtney Barnett on several occasions ( to cover Karen Dalton and Sharon Van Etten ) and performed alongside Jason Isbell .

However, “Carpenter” marks Vagabon’s first original music since 2019 and is earmarked for her upcoming third album, expected out later this year. Until then, Tamko will hit the road this spring as a special guest on Weyes Blood’s tour.