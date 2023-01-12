Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chester, Hardin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 23:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chester; Hardin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Chester and Hardin Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 23:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale; Limestone; Madison DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility reductions to one-quarter of a mile or less in locally dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lawrence, Marshall, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 23:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lawrence; Marshall; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility reductions to one-quarter of a mile or less in locally dense fog. * WHERE...Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb and Cullman Counties in northern Alabama. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 23:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lee; Monroe; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
