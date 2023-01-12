ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 'No Bears', a banned filmmaker takes bold aim at Iranian society

Jafar Panahi is one of the world's great filmmakers, and certainly one of the bravest. He emerged in the mid-'90s and early 2000s with dramas like "The Circle" and "Crimson Gold," which took bold aim at class and gender divisions in contemporary Iranian society. In 2010 the authorities charged Panahi...
Encore: How did COVID warp our sense of time? It's a matter of perception

The pandemic distorted our sense of time. For some, time stood still. For others, it sped up. The difference depended on factors from culture to emotional state. Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
