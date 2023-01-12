Windows 11 is getting a new Network Troubleshooting experience soon

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 25276 is now rolling out in the Insider Dev Channel.

It features a new Network Troubleshooting experience in the Get Help app.

It also includes an updated Task Manager with a new kernel memory dump feature.

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel that this week includes an updated version of Task Manager with a new feature for tinkerers, developers, and troubleshooters. The new feature will allow users to create live kernel memory dumps, directly from within the Task Manager app.

In addition to this new capability, the build also introduces a new Network Troubleshooter, which is now found in the Get Help app. This new experiences replaces the older, built-in network troubleshooting experience that you've likely seen hundreds of times. Microsoft says this new experience includes "new APIs" that diagnose problems and offers recommendations to get online.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Here's the changelog for this week's build: