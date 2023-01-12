ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

Ski Report

Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 10:27a 22 new powder machine groomed 60 – 86 base 46 of 55 trails, 84% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park – Wed 10:03a machine groomed 62 – 67 base 47 of 67 trails 70% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
ARIZONA STATE
ketk.com

EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California’s long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month. So far the debris has mostly blocked roads and highways and has not...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy