White County, GA

wunc.org

Macon County shelter still recovering from cold weather damage

Over the holidays, freezing temperatures hit Western North Carolina causing issues with water, electricity and travel across the region. In Macon County, Duke Energy reported about 2,600 people lost power over the Christmas weekend. The temperatures caused a sprinkler system pipe at the local domestic violence shelter to burst causing...
MACON COUNTY, NC
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Lisa ” Aunt Lili” Andrews Glore, Age 60 Cornelia

Lisa Andrews Glore “Aunt Lili”, age 60, of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Born on May 9, 1962, in South Boston, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Randolph Carson Andrews and Barbara Rogers Andrews. Mrs. Glore worked for a number of years at Community Bank & Trust before working at Walmart as a pharmacy cashier. Some of her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, classic cars, and animals. She was an avid reader and wonderful cook. Mrs. Glore was a generous and kindhearted person that stood by her word and was a friend for life. Above all, she was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Glore was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and had a dedicated, strong faith in Christ.
CORNELIA, GA
accesswdun.com

Man killed in single-vehicle Clarkesville crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in northern Habersham County Monday night. A release from the Georgia State Patrol says Johnathan Chad Huff, age 37, of Clarkesville was driving north on Ga. 17 just north of George Moss Road when his Dodge Magnum left the road, hit an embankment and a small tree just before 8:00 p.m.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Kent Edward Kammermeyer, age 73, of Clermont

Kent Edward Kammermeyer, age 73, of Clermont passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Mr. Kammermeyer was born in Winsted, CT on September 4, 1949, to the late Charles and Vanda Duda Kammermeyer. As a boy, Kent developed a deep love for hunting and fishing, a love that would eventually lead to a successful career with The Georgia Department of Natural Resources. His education began at St. Anthony’s Elementary, then to Gilbert High School in Connecticut. Kent went to pursue his undergraduate at the University of Connecticut. Then he received his graduate degree at The University of Georgia. Kent was an avid University of Georgia Bulldog and Atlanta Braves fan.
CLERMONT, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions

Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Best Helen GA Hotels, Motels & Inns to Visit

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. With its Bavarian architecture, traditional German restaurants, and kitschy gift shops, Alpine Helen GA is arguably the most popular small town in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia. And while there are a...
HELEN, GA
WSPA 7News

School districts announce schedule changes due to weather

(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'

TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

Rachel J. Berry, age 77, of Cleveland

Rachel J. Berry, age 77, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. Ms. Berry was born on June 8, 1945, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late Watson and Fannie West Dyer. In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her son, Homer Dyer; granddaughter, Brittany Berry; and 3 brothers.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Person found dead after fire at Cornelia apartment

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead Monday morning after a fire at an apartment in Cornelia. According to a press release from the Cornelia Police Department, the Cornelia Police Department and Fire Department both responded at about 10 a.m. to 837 Main Street, Apartment D in reference to a house fire.
CORNELIA, GA

