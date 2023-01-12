Lisa Andrews Glore “Aunt Lili”, age 60, of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Born on May 9, 1962, in South Boston, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Randolph Carson Andrews and Barbara Rogers Andrews. Mrs. Glore worked for a number of years at Community Bank & Trust before working at Walmart as a pharmacy cashier. Some of her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, classic cars, and animals. She was an avid reader and wonderful cook. Mrs. Glore was a generous and kindhearted person that stood by her word and was a friend for life. Above all, she was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Glore was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and had a dedicated, strong faith in Christ.

