Macon County shelter still recovering from cold weather damage
Over the holidays, freezing temperatures hit Western North Carolina causing issues with water, electricity and travel across the region. In Macon County, Duke Energy reported about 2,600 people lost power over the Christmas weekend. The temperatures caused a sprinkler system pipe at the local domestic violence shelter to burst causing...
No injuries reported after Saturday evening house fire in White County
No one was injured after a house fire in White County Saturday evening. According to a press release from White County Fire Services, crews responded shortly before 9:00 p.m. to a fire in the 300 block of Hiawatha Hills Road in Cleveland. Arriving crews found a fully involved mobile home....
North Georgia dam operated in emergency mode after gate got stuck open
GORDON COUNTY. Ga. — North Georgia officials confirmed there was some minor flooding after an issue with a dam gate on Tuesday morning. The Carter’s Dam had to operate in emergency mode for about an hour after a gate got stuck open, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. The gate issue was resolved around 12:52 p.m.
Diesel fuel spill closes highway in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A diesel fuel spill has shut down a highway in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Tuesday that Knox Bridge Highway will be closed for an indefinite period west of the bridge due to the spill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
Lisa ” Aunt Lili” Andrews Glore, Age 60 Cornelia
Lisa Andrews Glore “Aunt Lili”, age 60, of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Born on May 9, 1962, in South Boston, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Randolph Carson Andrews and Barbara Rogers Andrews. Mrs. Glore worked for a number of years at Community Bank & Trust before working at Walmart as a pharmacy cashier. Some of her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, classic cars, and animals. She was an avid reader and wonderful cook. Mrs. Glore was a generous and kindhearted person that stood by her word and was a friend for life. Above all, she was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Glore was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and had a dedicated, strong faith in Christ.
Habersham County man arrested, charged with mail theft in several North Georgia counties
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A Habersham County man was arrested and charged with mail theft stemming back to a litany of incidents in the summer of 2020. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Kristopher Beasley, 29, of Clarkesville, stole mail from several counties across North Georgia. Beasley...
Man killed in single-vehicle Clarkesville crash
A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in northern Habersham County Monday night. A release from the Georgia State Patrol says Johnathan Chad Huff, age 37, of Clarkesville was driving north on Ga. 17 just north of George Moss Road when his Dodge Magnum left the road, hit an embankment and a small tree just before 8:00 p.m.
Kent Edward Kammermeyer, age 73, of Clermont
Kent Edward Kammermeyer, age 73, of Clermont passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Mr. Kammermeyer was born in Winsted, CT on September 4, 1949, to the late Charles and Vanda Duda Kammermeyer. As a boy, Kent developed a deep love for hunting and fishing, a love that would eventually lead to a successful career with The Georgia Department of Natural Resources. His education began at St. Anthony’s Elementary, then to Gilbert High School in Connecticut. Kent went to pursue his undergraduate at the University of Connecticut. Then he received his graduate degree at The University of Georgia. Kent was an avid University of Georgia Bulldog and Atlanta Braves fan.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Georgia
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some scenic views in the state of Georgia, you should consider going on a nice, relaxing train ride.
Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions
Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
The 10 Best Helen GA Hotels, Motels & Inns to Visit
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. With its Bavarian architecture, traditional German restaurants, and kitschy gift shops, Alpine Helen GA is arguably the most popular small town in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia. And while there are a...
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
When word spread that gold nuggets were being unearthed in the North Georgia mountains, the nation's second gold rush was on. At the center of the gold rush was the small town of Dahlonega, GA.
Forsyth County Blotter: Several traffic stops lead to drug arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. Methamphetamine arrest and drug-related objects arrest. On December 28, 2022, a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Dollar General at 4450 Dawsonville Hwy.
‘Always thinking of others:’ Youth pastor remembers UGA recruiting analyst killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is mourning after a football player and a staff member were killed in a crash less than 24 hours after the team’s championship parade. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Athens...
Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'
TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Rachel J. Berry, age 77, of Cleveland
Rachel J. Berry, age 77, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. Ms. Berry was born on June 8, 1945, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late Watson and Fannie West Dyer. In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her son, Homer Dyer; granddaughter, Brittany Berry; and 3 brothers.
Person found dead after fire at Cornelia apartment
An investigation is underway after a person was found dead Monday morning after a fire at an apartment in Cornelia. According to a press release from the Cornelia Police Department, the Cornelia Police Department and Fire Department both responded at about 10 a.m. to 837 Main Street, Apartment D in reference to a house fire.
