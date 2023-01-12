What do you want to see on Broad Street? 👀
Calling all Chattanoogans , it’s time to voice your vision for Broad Street .
The River City Company, Chattanooga Design Studio, and the City of Chattanooga is looking for *your* input to help transform Broad Street into Chattanooga’s premier public street space. By providing your feedback, you play a key part in the project’s planning stages .
What has the community already suggested?
- “Make it more lively and accessible to walk around.”
- “More people and housing.”
- “More cafes.”
- “Less cars, more greenery.”*
