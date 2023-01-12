ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What do you want to see on Broad Street? 👀

By River City Company
 7 days ago
River City Company and other local entities are working with town planning + urban design firm Dover, Kohl & Partners to revitalize this important corridor.

Photo provided by River City Company

Calling all Chattanoogans , it’s time to voice your vision for Broad Street .

The River City Company, Chattanooga Design Studio, and the City of Chattanooga is looking for *your* input to help transform Broad Street into Chattanooga’s
premier public street space. By providing your feedback, you play a key part in the project’s planning stages .

What has the community already suggested?
  • “Make it more lively and accessible to walk around.”
  • “More people and housing.”
  • “More cafes.”
  • “Less cars, more greenery.”*
VOICE YOUR VISION

