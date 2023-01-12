ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ski Report

Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 5:33a 12 new powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 54 of 55 trails, 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park – Wed 10:03a 16 new machine groomed 62 – 67 base 47 of 67 trails, 70% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
