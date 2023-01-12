ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

TKO: Who is St. Louis’ best NBA player?

St. Louis has produced a number of great NBA players. Ed Macauley, Bill Bradley, Larry Hughes, JoJo White, and Bradley Beal to name a few. But “TKO” believes Jayson Tatum will turn out to be the best. The Kilcoyne Opinion hopes Tatum didn’t notice a recent endorsement for another player.
