Garland: Biden's lawyers reported latest discovery of classified document at his home to Justice Department on Thursday
Garland: Biden's lawyers reported latest discovery of classified document at his home to Justice Department on Thursday.
Garland: Biden's lawyers reported latest discovery of classified document at his home to Justice Department on Thursday.
Straightforward news, context and analysis.https://abcnews.go.com
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0