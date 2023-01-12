Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
Related
Biden privately frustrated over documents scandal
The White House is pushing back against Republican outrage over classified documents found at President Biden's home and former private office. Adriana Diaz was the first to break the story, and has new details.
How does discovery of Biden documents marked classified affect president's agenda?
Five additional pages marked classified were discovered at President Biden's home in Delaware, the White House said Saturday. The documents were discovered Thursday. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes discussed the fallout from last week's revelations with Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green.
Impact of Biden document revelations
President Biden's lawyers discovered additional documents marked as classified at his home in Delaware, among other records that have been uncovered. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss how the revelations could impact the president and the administration's agenda going forward.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
White House says it won't negotiate with House Republicans on raising debt ceiling
The White House has said it won't negotiate with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over raising the nation's debt ceiling as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns the government is about to hit its debt limit. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss that and the latest on the controversy surrounding the discovery of documents marked classified at President Biden's Delaware home and former office.
Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, in an interview with CBS News Tuesday, continued to pressure potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates to take a more restrictive stance on abortion, arguing that her state’s own abortion ban is a model for the GOP.
Capitol Police investigated about 7,500 cases of potential threats against lawmakers in 2022
The U.S. Capitol Police investigated about 7,500 cases of potential threats against members of Congress in 2022, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. That number is historically high, but slightly down from 2021, when there were 9,600, and 2020, when there were 8,600 cases of potential threats against federal lawmakers. The...
CBS News
Todd and Julie Chrisley report to federal prisons to begin sentences
(CNN) - Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are now in the custody of federal prison officials, according to their attorney Alex Little. The couple, who last month were sentenced in November to prison for fraud and tax crimes, reported to their assigned prisons in Florida and Kentucky before the deadline on Tuesday, which was noon local time, Little told CNN.
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar and George Santos receive House committee seats
Washington — Once stripped of their committee assignments by the Democrat-controlled House over controversial social media posts, Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar has been installed on House panels by GOP leaders for the new Congress. Greene, of Georgia, will serve on the Homeland Security Committee, her...
"Nonsense" that Biden didn't know he had classified documents, Stewart says
Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican from Utah who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, said President Biden had to know he had classified documents, and discussed controversial new GOP Rep. George Santos of New York.
Transcript: Rep. Daniel Goldman on "Face the Nation," Jan. 15, 2023
REP. DAN GOLDMAN (D-NY): Good morning, Margaret. MARGARET BRENNAN: So, let's start with the appointment of the Special Counsel. I know you were asked last week, and you said you did not think one was necessary. Given what we now know, and the developments, do you still think it was a mistake to appoint Hur as a special counsel?
Legal and political questions surrounding the Biden classified documents probe
Republicans in Congress are demanding answers about the classified documents found at President Biden's former office and his home in Wilmington, Delaware. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the probe.
Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks announces 2024 Senate run
Washington — Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana announced Tuesday he is running for the U.S. Senate, mounting a bid to succeed Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor. Banks launched his campaign with a two-minute video highlighting his military service, during which he deployed to Afghanistan, and...
CBS News
Missouri lawmakers adopt stricter dress code for women in state House
(CNN) -- Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives this week adopted a stricter dress code for women as part of a new rules package, and now requires them to cover their shoulders by wearing a jacket like a blazer, cardigan, or knit blazer. The addition, which was proposed by...
Ex-GOP candidate charged with targeting Democrats in Albuquerque
A failed Republican candidate for the New Mexico state House has been arrested, accused by police of masterminding multiple shootings on local Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses this case and the latest from Capitol Hill.
Michael Cohen, Trump's former "fixer," meets with Manhattan D.A. investigators
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's ex-attorney and "fixer," met Tuesday afternoon with investigators from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the latest sign that its years-old investigation into Trump may be picking up steam. Cohen confirmed that he was asked for an interview by investigators for the D.A., Alvin Bragg,...
1/17: Red and Blue
How the White House is reacting to the ongoing Biden documents probe; Who is garnering GOP favor for potential 2024 presidential runs?
CBS Evening News, January 16, 2023
No visitor logs for Biden's private home, White House says; Alcoholic liver diseases in young people surge.
GOP weighs potential 2024 presidential candidates
So far, former President Donald Trump is the only candidate to declare his candidacy in the 2024 presidential race. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the upcoming race, and his recent conversation with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.
CBS News
589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0