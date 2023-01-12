ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

CBS News

Biden privately frustrated over documents scandal

The White House is pushing back against Republican outrage over classified documents found at President Biden's home and former private office. Adriana Diaz was the first to break the story, and has new details.
CBS News

Impact of Biden document revelations

President Biden's lawyers discovered additional documents marked as classified at his home in Delaware, among other records that have been uncovered. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss how the revelations could impact the president and the administration's agenda going forward.
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

White House says it won't negotiate with House Republicans on raising debt ceiling

The White House has said it won't negotiate with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over raising the nation's debt ceiling as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns the government is about to hit its debt limit. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss that and the latest on the controversy surrounding the discovery of documents marked classified at President Biden's Delaware home and former office.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

Todd and Julie Chrisley report to federal prisons to begin sentences

(CNN) - Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are now in the custody of federal prison officials, according to their attorney Alex Little. The couple, who last month were sentenced in November to prison for fraud and tax crimes, reported to their assigned prisons in Florida and Kentucky before the deadline on Tuesday, which was noon local time, Little told CNN.
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS News

Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks announces 2024 Senate run

Washington — Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana announced Tuesday he is running for the U.S. Senate, mounting a bid to succeed Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor. Banks launched his campaign with a two-minute video highlighting his military service, during which he deployed to Afghanistan, and...
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

1/17: Red and Blue

How the White House is reacting to the ongoing Biden documents probe; Who is garnering GOP favor for potential 2024 presidential runs?
CBS News

GOP weighs potential 2024 presidential candidates

So far, former President Donald Trump is the only candidate to declare his candidacy in the 2024 presidential race. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the upcoming race, and his recent conversation with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

