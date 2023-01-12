ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Chef Jamie Oliver dishes up his smoked pancetta and bean pasta recipe on "GMA3"

By Ella Katz
GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1ffV_0kCcWsHj00

Jamie Oliver is a British chef and restaurant owner known for his casual approach to incredible cuisine.

Oliver recently joined "GMA3" to demonstrate how to make a simple smoked pancetta and bean pasta dish from his new cookbook "ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders."

Check out the full recipe below.

Smoked Pancetta and Bean Pasta

Total time: 12 minutes

Ingredients

4 1/2 ounces fresh lasagna sheets

1 clove garlic

2 slices smoked pancetta or bacon

1/3 ounce Parmesan cheese

4 sage leaves

3 1/2 ounces ripe mixed-color cherry tomatoes

Half of a 15-ounce can of borlotti (cranberry) beans

Directions

Boil the kettle.

Cut the lasagna sheets into 1 1/4-inch squares.

Peel and finely slice the garlic.

Cut the pancetta into 1 1/4-inch squares.

Finely grate the parmesan.

Place an 11-inch frying pan on a high heat. Once hot, put a little drizzle of olive oil into the pan with the garlic, pancetta and sage. Halve the tomatoes, adding them as soon as the garlic is lightly golden, along with a big pinch of black pepper, the beans and a splash of their juice.

Scatter in the pasta, then carefully pour in enough boiling kettle water to just cover everything -- about 1 1/4 cups. Let it bubble away for 4 minutes, or until the pasta has absorbed most of the water and you've got a nice sauce, stirring regularly and loosening with an extra splash of water, if needed.

Turn the heat off, stir in the parmesan and season to perfection. Finish with a kiss of extra virgin olive oil, if you like.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Easy 1-pot garlic mushroom tagliatelle pasta recipe from Jamie Oliver

You don't need complicated tools and techniques to get a delicious dish on the dinner table. Chef Jamie Oliver joined "Good Morning America" on Tuesday to share a new recipe from his latest cookbook, "One: Simple One-Pan Wonders," that takes only a little effort to put together, but still results in a dish you'll want to make over and over again.
12tomatoes.com

Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole

Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
The Guardian

Rachel Roddy’s recipe for Italian breakfast biscuits

The Passi bakery in Rome is long and quite narrow with terrazzo tiles and an L-shaped, glass-fronted counter. Even on the coldest day, it is warm, and when it rains they strew sawdust on the floor to prevent slipping. The bread is stacked on shelves and in crate-like sections that line the walls. The counter is home to everything else pulled from the ovens in the back: a few typically Roman hot dishes, lengths of pizza and focacce, tarts, cakes, buns and biscotti. Hundreds of biscotti.
msn.com

How To Cook Spaghetti Squash

Have you ever wanted to try out another version of spaghetti? This Spaghetti Squash recipe takes it to a new level! You can learn the perfect way to cook it and try something new. Making spaghetti squash is not only super simple to do, but it tastes delicious and goes well with many dishes.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings

My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
Popculture

Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite

Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

Why It's A Mistake To Break Long Pasta Before Putting It In A Pot

You may hear every now and then that breaking your long pasta before putting it in the boiling water is a culinary sin to all Italians everywhere. While nothing bad will happen if you do decide to do this to your bucatini or pappardelle to have it better fit in your pots, it's better if you leave it as is. While you think this may be hard with the long pieces and smaller pots that look like they won't work, breaking the pasta is definitely a pasta rule you should never break.
Mashed

Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier

People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
Robb Report

Matthew McConaughey Is Leaving Behind the Bourbon He Created With Wild Turkey

Everything comes to an end, whether it’s The Walking Dead, human existence or a celebrity-booze brand collaboration. And we have some news to share regarding the latter—the partnership between Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey will end on December 31, 2022, although the fruits of this relationship, Longbranch Bourbon, will continue along its whiskey journey. Longbranch launched in 2018, two years after McConaughey was named creative director at the Wild Turkey Distillery. As a nod to his Texas roots, this eight-year-old bourbon is filtered through mesquite charcoal to give it a bit of a smoky finish while still retaining those familiar Wild...
TEXAS STATE
Thrillist

Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January

It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
Tyla

Woman shares genius hack to get entire oven clean in just five minutes

A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
Thrillist

Burger King Is Unleashing a Whole New Take on Its Fan-Favorite Whopper

The Whopper is one of Burger King's most tried-and-true menu items, but just because the fast food joint has found success with its classic iteration, doesn't mean there isn't room for innovation. In fact, the chain has repeatedly introduced new takes on its signature hamburger. The Swiss 'N Shroom Whopper Melt is just the latest, Chew Boom reports.
agupdate.com

Mom’s Beef Vegetable Soup

Day 1: Cook beef roast or steak in the crockpot until done. Cool overnight in the refrigerator so you can remove the white fat and cut it into bite-size pieces for soup. Day 2: Fill your favorite large soup pan one-third full of water and heat on medium-high heat. Cut up and add any fresh and then canned vegetables you and your family like, deciding on amounts according to how many people you were going to feed. Add the cooked beef, cut into bite sizes (while cold) and then add the broth.
Tina Howell

Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas

Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
money.com

How To Make Coffee Without a Coffee Maker

As a coffee lover, your biggest nightmare is probably waking up with tired eyes to find out that your coffee maker isn’t working. While many people turn to instant coffee in such a situation, a true coffee fanatic will always prefer a perfectly brewed cup of joe. No matter which category you belong to, here are four amazing ways to get you caffeinated without a coffee machine.
GMA

GMA

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy