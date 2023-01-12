Chef Jamie Oliver dishes up his smoked pancetta and bean pasta recipe on "GMA3"

Jamie Oliver is a British chef and restaurant owner known for his casual approach to incredible cuisine.

Oliver recently joined "GMA3" to demonstrate how to make a simple smoked pancetta and bean pasta dish from his new cookbook "ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders."

Check out the full recipe below.

Smoked Pancetta and Bean Pasta

Total time: 12 minutes

Ingredients

4 1/2 ounces fresh lasagna sheets

1 clove garlic

2 slices smoked pancetta or bacon

1/3 ounce Parmesan cheese

4 sage leaves

3 1/2 ounces ripe mixed-color cherry tomatoes

Half of a 15-ounce can of borlotti (cranberry) beans

Directions

Boil the kettle.

Cut the lasagna sheets into 1 1/4-inch squares.

Peel and finely slice the garlic.

Cut the pancetta into 1 1/4-inch squares.

Finely grate the parmesan.

Place an 11-inch frying pan on a high heat. Once hot, put a little drizzle of olive oil into the pan with the garlic, pancetta and sage. Halve the tomatoes, adding them as soon as the garlic is lightly golden, along with a big pinch of black pepper, the beans and a splash of their juice.

Scatter in the pasta, then carefully pour in enough boiling kettle water to just cover everything -- about 1 1/4 cups. Let it bubble away for 4 minutes, or until the pasta has absorbed most of the water and you've got a nice sauce, stirring regularly and loosening with an extra splash of water, if needed.

Turn the heat off, stir in the parmesan and season to perfection. Finish with a kiss of extra virgin olive oil, if you like.