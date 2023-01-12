ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford to give out free COVID-19 test kits, masks to residents as cases climb. Here’s where to get them.

By Staff, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago
An overcast Hartford skyline from Great River Park, across the Connecticut River. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

The city of Hartford will distribute masks, a limited supply of thermometers and 5,000 at-home COVID-19 testing kits to Hartford residents, according to Mayor Luke Bronin.

The action is being taken as COVID cases are on the rise in the Greater Hartford area this winter, Bronin said.

The positivity rate for COVID in Connecticut rose again last week to 17.36% , up from 15.56% the previous week, according to Gov. Ned Lamont. The Dec. 1 reported rate was 9.21%. A year ago, the rate was 22.8%.

Experts have said a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus is responsible for up to 80% of new COVID-19 cases in the Northeast, and the recent bivalent booster doesn’t seem to be able to stop it.

Bronin said the city had previously received a supply of test kits from the state and they are set to expire at the end of the month, “so residents are encouraged to pick them up as soon as they are able, for use in the next couple of weeks.”

Bronin also noted that additional free test kits may be ordered from the federal government. The four test kits will be mailed free of charge to individuals who complete the form at: www.covid.gov/tests .

“With COVID-19 cases increasing this winter, we want to make sure our residents have at-home testing kits on-hand so they can get tested whenever they feel symptoms or have a close contact,” Bronin said in a statement.

“We want to encourage all of our residents to remain vigilant and take basic health precautions this winter, so please help keep your friends and family safe by securing your COVID-19 tests at our distribution locations or from our partner organizations, and we want to remind you to get your free test kits from www.covid.gov/tests .”

Additional masks, thermometers, and testing kits have been distributed to local businesses, churches, daycares, restaurants, and other organizations over recent weeks, Bronin said.

Residents can collect testing kits at the following locations:

Albany Library: 1250 Albany Ave. Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Barbour Library: 261 Barbour St. Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (On the second and fourth Thursdays of the month the library will only be open from 3-6 p.m. to accommodate Connecticut Foodshare distribution.)

Camp Field Library: 30 Campfield Ave. Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dwight Library: 7 New Park Ave. Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Park Street Library @ the Lyric: 603 Park St. Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UC Daily Campus

Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?

Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

CDC: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut at high risk of spreading COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re planning on spending time inside a crowded movie theater or restaurant today, consider this a warning: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut are now at high risk of spreading COVID-19. Officials say that the cold weather is driving more people inside, where they have close contact with one another, giving the virus a better chance to spread.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks

ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Second Suspect Charged In Connection To Xtra Mart Robbery In Ansonia

ANSONIA — Police last week charged an 18-year-old man from New Haven in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Police did not release the suspect’s name because he was a juvenile at the time the crime happened. He’s charged with first-degree...
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

Rent-Cap Doorknockers Hit The Hill

Tenants rights advocates from across Connecticut descended on the Hill to knock on nearly 100 doors in their bid to win local renter support for a new rent-hike-stifling legislative campaign. The winter air was frigid as volunteers gathered Saturday afternoon in Trowbridge Square Park to meet up for the first...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business

A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Hartford Man Caught After Kidnapping Victim Out Of State, Police Say

A Hartford man is facing charges after he was caught in Connecticut following his kidnapping of an adult victim in Springfield, police said. On Monday, Jan. 16 around 8 p.m., state police in Connecticut were told of an active kidnapping that had happened in Springfield and were alerted that the suspect's gold Chevy Malibu with a temporary license plate was traveling south on I-91 toward Hartford County.
HARTFORD, CT
fishersisland.net

Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says

CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Catalytic converters thefts on the rise in Connecticut

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The towns of Bristol and East Haven was hit with a wave of catalytic converter thefts in the past week, according to authorities. East Haven police said two catalytic converters were stolen from the Woodview Senior Apartments parking lot last week.  The suspects who stole the catalytic converters were seen […]
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy