San Diego, CA

Woman Finds 2 Unwanted Passengers from Tijuana Inside Her Trunk in Sorrento Valley

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego

 5 days ago
Police examine the truck of the car. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A woman allegedly discovered two people hiding inside her trunk Thursday in Sorrento Valley.

Shortly before 5 a.m., a woman was driving into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico for work when she heard noises coming from the back of her vehicle, according to San Diego Police.

Police said the woman pulled over and opened her trunk to find a man and a woman inside. The two people, believed to be in their 50s, then fled the scene, according to the department.

It was unclear when and how the suspects entered the woman’s trunk.

The SDPD said the woman was cooperating with law enforcement.

–City News Service

Nana Botman
5d ago

They smuggle drugs like this all the time. They hide the drugs in the cars of people visiting, camping, etc. sometimes motorhomes with families with children. They strap it to the undercarriage or behind the bumper with a transponder and have their people recover it once it's over the border. The border police are on to this method, but they can't get it all, especially if the driver has a Sentry pass.

4
 





San Diego, CA
