Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Hypebae
Charles Jeffrey's LOVERBOY Debuts at Milan Fashion Week
Charles Jeffrey‘s LOVERBOY made its Italian debut at Milan Fashion Week this season, with a collection dedicated to the “workers,” “posers” and “snakes” of the world. The Fall/Winter 2023 collection was split into the above categories, first introducing its audience to the “workers.”...
Hypebae
Frank Ocean Teases New Album Through Cryptic Merch Poster
Once again, fans think that Frank Ocean might be about to drop a new project but this time — it seems more likely than ever. The artist, as he often does, appears to have teased his new project through a cryptic clue hidden in his latest merchandise drop. Though...
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers frontman Drew Taggart are reportedly dating and honestly, Gomez seems happier than ever. News comes as a result of Us Weekly, who obtained the knowledge from an insider. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” the source explained, adding that the pair have been “very casual and low-key.” They’ve reportedly been “having a lot of fun together, going bowling and to the movies” and Gomez seems to be “so affectionate” and unable to keep her hands off Taggart, the source adds.
Hypebae
Here's How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Bianca Censori
News that Kanye West reportedly married YEEZY employee Bianca Censori broke last week, and while many of us expected that his former partner, Kim Kardashian, wouldn’t be best pleased, it appears that there’s more to the story than we thought. According to an insider speaking to Page Six,...
Tennis-Let there be rock: Swiatek on song at Australian Open with new playlist
MELBOURNE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - AC/DC remains one of Iga Swiatek's go-to rock groups to get her pumped up for matches but while the world number one's groundstrokes are leaving rivals thunderstruck she says she is still looking to manage expectations at the Australian Open.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Shuts Down Body Shaming Haters
Selena Gomez is not afraid to stand up to bullies as the former Disney star shut down haters after her red carpet appearance at this year’s Golden Globe awards. The Only Murders in the Building actor wore a stunning strapless gown with a plunging neckline, showing off her gorgeous curves. The dress was accented by voluminous, purple off-the-shoulder sleeves. Not that Gomez needed to provide an explanation for her own body, the 30-year-old multi-hyphenate defended herself against body-shaming trolls on Instagram Live, saying, “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays.”
Hypebae
Harry Styles Will Perform at This Year's BRIT Awards
Nominees for the 2023 BRIT Awards were announced last week and to no-one’s surprise, Harry Styles is at the top of the list. Nominated for ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’ as well as being included in the ‘Pop/R&B’ category, the singer has also just been confirmed to perform on the night.
Hypebae
Jenna Ortega Shares an Update on the Forthcoming Season of 'Wednesday'
Jenna Ortega has shared an update on the upcoming season of Wednesday. It turns out, Ortega knows as much as the series’ fans. “I have seen nothing, and I know nothing,” Ortega recently told Variety. “I feel like sometimes as the actor, you just are kind of told what to do. I’m waiting on it, I think they’re just starting to get a writers’ room together, so … Maybe soon.”
Hypebae
Margot Robbie’s Undone "Bedhead" Curls Makes Sleepy Hair Chic
Leave it to Margot Robbie to make the “bedhead” hairstyle a “thing” to vy after. Robbie’s sexy, undone look is becoming quite popular amongst the A-Listers, with starlets like Jennifer Lopez leading the charge. But Robbie takes the cake with her textured crown that hairstylist Bryce Scarlett styled. Scarlett took to Instagram to post the three-part swipe-through that featured the different sides of how the “bedhead” look turned out on the actor. Her tresses give the illusion of a second or third-day curl and it’s giving that some light brushing or teasing has occurred for that naturally undone finish. Fans took to the comment section, stanning over the look, leaving remarks such as “Beachy gorgeous hair” and “perfect texture.” And all we can do is agree because this look gave everything it needed to give.
Hypebae
Rihanna Morphes Into a Y2K Bratz Doll for New Savage Fenty Campaign
If you didn’t know it by now, ’00s beauty trends are back and in full effect from makeup, nails and hairstyles. Let Rihanna‘s Y2K braids be a prime example if you need further confirmation of this. In a photoshoot for her new Savage Sports campaign, the icon...
Hypebae
Here's How BLACKPINK's Jennie Styled the New AMBUSH® Bunny Balaclava
BLACKPINK member Jennie celebrated her 27th birthday in style, as she posed for a couple of sweet photos wearing a fluffy pink Bunny Balaclava from AMBUSH®. The new balaclavas dropped for Lunar New Year, and arrived in baby pink and soft grey, with the latter still awaiting an official release date. The balaclava arrives in a soft polyamide and polyester fabric blend, complete with plush bunny ears in a bid to commemorate the Year of the Rabbit.
Hypebae
Marisa Abela Is Amy Winehouse in New Biopic Film
English actor Marisa Abela transforms herself into the iconic late singer Amy Winehouse for the newest biopic, Back to Black. Abela was spotted arm in arm with co-star Eddie Marson in Soho, New York, donning Winehouse’s signature beehive and exaggerated eyeliner yesterday. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and written by Matt Greenhalgh, the latest homage to the British musician explores the Southgate native’s “vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame… focus[ing] on Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did,” an official release shares.
Hypebae
Kerry Washington Keeps the Slay Faucet Running With 3D Water Droplet Manicure
On the red carpet, you can expect Kerry Washington to consistently deliver those under-the-radar beauty details — specifically in the manicure category. Nails for A-listers are often spotted after the fact, but for Washington we know that she will come with a chic and trend-worthy manicure, leaving us ready to soak up the deets. For the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, celebrity manicurist @nailsbydiem took to Instagram to give us the tea on Washington’s nails — and we were too stunned to speak. The actor was sculpted a 3D water droplet set that looked stunningly realistic.
Hypebae
Big Bang's Taeyang Is Givenchy's Newest Brand Ambassador
K-pop stars are continuing to take over the fashion space with Givenchy naming Big Bang‘s Taeyang its newest brand ambassador. This isn’t the first time the fashion house has partnered with a South Korean musician under Matthew M. Williams‘ direction. In February 2021, Givenchy announced SM Entertainment‘s virtual hybrid K-pop group aespa as its global brand ambassador.
Hypebae
Valentino Names BTS Member Suga as Newest Brand Ambassador
With the rise of now-global names like BTS and BLACKPINK, it’s no surprise that another luxury brand has tapped into the world of K-pop. Valentino has just announced BTS member Suga as its newest brand ambassador — just a day after his bandmate Jimin was named Dior’s.
