Should Winter Park’s former library be torn down or fixed up?

The former Winter Park Library building sits empty adjacent to the construction site of The Alfond Inn at Rollins expansion, photographed Thursday, April 14, 2022. The Winter Park City Commission is seeking proposals from developers to redevelop the 35,000-square-foot building that was originally constructed in the late 1970s. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

In turning down, for now , a plan to transform its former library into a coworking space with health and wellness businesses, Winter Park commissioners this week said they are still trying to determine the future of the vacant civic building.

Will the three-story, 33,000-square-foot building remain? Or will it be torn down? Could it potentially be sold to the highest bidder?

Much of that remains on the table, as commissioners voted down a proposal from Harbert Realty Services to fix up and repurpose it, but moved to further discuss it with the developer at a workshop later this month.

“I think the process has proven there is no value economically to this building. There may be value in other places,” Mayor Phil Anderson said, prior to the unanimous vote Wednesday. “We don’t have to make a decision. We can choose to tear down the building, plant grass and land-bank it until we know what we want to do.”

What the negotiations with Harbert Realty have revealed is renovating the library built in 1979 will be expensive.

Building codes have changed drastically since then, and a staircase, elevator and restrooms need to be remade to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, in addition to other upgrades to make it feasible for coworking clients, said Damien Madsen, the senior vice president of Harbert Realty Services.

His estimates showed it would cost about $14 million to execute their plan, which is about the cost of knocking it down and rebuilding a similar-sized building on the same lot, he said.

Harbert’s offer included paying for the renovation costs and a $150,000 annual rent over 20 years. The rental rate is half of what city officials had asked for.

“I know the rent payment is a whole lot less than the city had wanted, but we’d be spending a whole lot more money than we anticipated,” Madsen said.

Madsen, a lifelong Winter Park resident who went to the library as a teen, said he wants his company to be the one to do whatever project the city decides, and would be willing to buy it outright or knock it down and rebuild it with a ground lease.

Harbert Realty was the only company to respond to a request for proposals from the city seeking companies to repurpose the building.

The bid documents called for uses like smaller dining concepts, arts and culture components, as well as office space and coworking spaces.

While office rental markets are in flux following many workers moving to hybrid or at-home work schedules, coworking remains desirable, Madsen said.

“There’s a lot of negatives in office space right now,” he said. “Coworking is something that would absolutely work in downtown Winter Park and it would serve a wide variety of people.”

One city commissioner said the rent payments would have to increase for her to support it, and hoped to review alternate options at the workshop.

“I’m concerned with the city getting $150,000; I cannot go forward with that,” Commissioner Sheila DeCiccio said.

Madsen’s initial offer was a $250,000 rent, over 60 years, with the company paying about $10.5 million to do the renovation. When the cost of the work went up, the final offer became $150,000 rent over 20 years.

Todd Weaver, another commissioner, said it was important to repurpose the building instead of rebuilding it. Discussions also touched on the city retaining a piece of the ground floor of the renovated building for civic use, such as a home for a historic museum.

Robert Pointer, an appraiser in Winter Park, said the city should sell the land of the former library to help pay down bond payments on its state-of-the-art replacement in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Commissioners said the workshop is tentatively planned for Jan. 26 at 1 p.m.

rygillespie@orlandosentinel.com