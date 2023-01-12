ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Nonprofit Says Dozens Of Guinea Pigs Have Been Dumped Along I-35

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One nonprofit organization in Austin is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the Interstate-35 corridor. KXAN reported that Austin Guinea Pig Rescue has been receiving several reports fo animals in need of help.

Guinea pigs have been found along the I-35 corridor , under bridges, within bathrooms at city parks, and as far north as Round Rock.

Elizabeth Frisch , president of AGPR, said in an email, "We are getting calls weekly to come capture and rescue animals in desperate need of help, suffering from exposure, and many have health issues because they are satin breed animals (which have something called satin syndrome)."

According to Frisch, the organization suspects a breeder is behind the high volume of neglected animals . AGPR is asking for the public to help catch and hold the guinea pigs when they're spotted until AGPR can step in.

Its Welcome Wednesday! Here is Angelica - emaciated, lice, oozing eyes and sore feet. She was found - her babies could...

Posted by Austin Guinea Pig Rescue on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

AGPR has also requested that anyone behind the neglected animals call and surrender them with "no questions asked." You can reach AGPR by calling (512) 648- 6536, on Facebook , or by emailing austingpr@gmail.com

