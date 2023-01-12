Celebrate MLK Day in Spokane

Jessica Fisher, Public Information Coordinator, 509.625.6749

After a two year hiatus, the MLK Day Annual Unity March is back! We invite the community to join the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16.

Here are details for a number of MLK Day events in the Spokane area:

Sunday, Jan. 15, 3 – 5 p.m. – Commemorative Celebration , Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 806 W. Indiana Avenue. This free event is hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. For information, call 509.868.0856.

Monday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. – MLK Day Unity Rally , meet outside of the Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Boulevard. For information, call 509.868.0856.

Monday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m. – MLK Day Unity March , the march will start and end at the Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Boulevard. For information, call 509.868.0856.

Monday, Jan. 16, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. – MLK Day Resource Fair, Spokane Convention Center, Ballrooms 111 ABC, 334 W. Spokane Falls Boulevard. For information, call 509.868.--0856.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday that is also designated as a national day of service —“A Day On, Not a Day Off.” To sign up for volunteer and service opportunities, go to www.volunteerspokane.org.

Spokane City Hall, Spokane Municipal Court, and Spokane Public Library branches are closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of MLK Day. City parking meters do not require payments on that day. View more information on holiday closures.