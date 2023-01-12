ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Ana Walshe Edited Instagram Caption Showing Suspicious Injury

By Jason Hall
 5 days ago
Photo: @AnaWalshe/Instagram

Missing Massachusetts mother of three Ana Walshe reportedly edited the caption of a 2018 Instagram post showing a suspicious injury above her left eye around the same time she submitting a letter to a judge on her husband's behalf in relation to his art fraud case last year, the New York Post reports.

“Mild concussion, bruised hip and a cut…#vulnerability,” the caption from May 21, 2018, which was edited 35 weeks ago, states.

It's unclear what Walshe, 39, initially posted, but the edit came around the same time she penned a letter to Judge Douglas Woodcock to impose a no-jail sentence for her husband, Brian Walshe , in 2022.

“During these eight months, our family was able to be together during many of the milestones,” Ana wrote in reference to Walshe's time under house arrest while awaiting sentence in relation to a scheme in which he sold two fake Andy Warhol paintings on eBay for $80,000.

Brian Walshe, 47, has been criminally charged with misleading investigators in the case of his wife, who was reported missing by her coworkers on January 4.

Ana Walshe's mother, Milanka Ljubicic , 69, said she spoke with daughter one week prior to her disappearance ﻿ and believes there were "some problems" based on her Ana's apparent concern.

"She just said, ‘Please, mama. Come tomorrow,’" Ljubicic, said in an interview conducted with FOX News Digital on Monday (January 9) that was later translated to English. "Which means, that clearly, there must have been some problems."

Ljubicic said she received a text from her daughter on December 25 requesting her to meet her in Washington, D.C. the following day.

"She texted in the evening, urging me to come the next day to Washington," Ljubicic said. She recalled responding, "I can’t get myself together in one day. I am 69 years old, I have to get my medications and a thousand other things."

"And now I can’t forgive myself for not just letting things fall where they may, and just go, and whatever happens to me, happens" Ljubicic added, acknowledging that her daughter gave no reason behind the urgency during their conversation.

Ljubicic said she suggested that she instead visit in early January, but Ana said she didn't have to and told her "Brian and I are making plans for February."

On Tuesday (January 10), law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told CNN that a hacksaw, torn-up cloth material and what appears to be bloodstains were reportedly found during a police search linked to Walshe's disappearance.

Investigators were searching through the trash of a Peabody transfer station on Monday (January 9) night, which a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN earlier on Tuesday was in relation to the potential remains of the missing woman.

Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said evidence collected at the Peabody transfer station -- which District Attorney Michael Morrissey had previously described as "a number of items" -- would be sent for testing.

The law enforcement sources told CNN that investigators will plan to collect blood samples from Walshe's sons to see if the stains found have a "direct bloodline" sample to any blood found in relation to the case, which also includes blood and a bloodied knife found at Walshe's home.

Norfolk District Attorney's office prosecutor Lynn Beland revealed that the bloody knife was found at the Walshes' home on Monday.

Beland also said Brian Walshe claimed he took his child to get ice cream on January 2, however, surveillance video instead shows he purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies at Home Depot that day, which included mops, a bucket and tarps.

Crime scene tape was also placed around dumpsters at a Swampscott apartment complex where Brian Walshe's mother lives.

Brian Walshe reportedly told police he visited his mother on January 1, which was the last day he claimed to have seen his wife, according to an affidavit obtained by CNN .

A search warrant obtained by police led to blood and a damaged, bloody knife being found in the basement of the couple's home, according to Beland.

“These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn’t report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, and causing a delay,” Beland said via CNN .

Brian Walshe's defense attorney said his wife's employer initially reported her disappearance because Walshe had first called them to ask about her whereabouts and claimed he was "incredibly cooperative" with police during multiple interviews and consented to search of his properties.

Brian Walshe, who was previously arrested in 2018 for selling pieces he falsely claimed were part of Andy Warhol 's 1978 Shadows series, is currently being held on a $500,00 cash bail and is scheduled to appear at his next hearing on February 9.

