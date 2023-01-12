ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Armed Naked Man Takes Grocery Store Clerk Hostage In Western Washington

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities surrounded a Snohomish County grocery store after a naked man took a clerk hostage and held her at gunpoint, KOMO reports .

According to a probable cause affidavit, 55-year-old Charles Franklin Randall entered the Gold Bar Family Grocer in Gold Bar after 6 p.m. Tuesday (January 10). The victim told police she was counting till when Randall, who was armed with a pistol, locked the door and didn't let her leave.

“[Victim] stated that [Randall] was saying people were chasing him, trying to kill him, and he couldn’t open the door," a report from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office reads. "[Victim] asked [Randall] to let her leave, but he continually refused to let her leave. [Victim] gave [Randall] cigarettes, alcohol, and food to try to keep him happy with her."

Workers at the store contacted the police, and a SWAT team responded along with hostage negotiators. The negotiators were able to convince Randall to leave the store peacefully and he was arrested , per the report. No word on if there were any injuries.

Officials also applauded the clerk's response in the affidavit, saying, "The victim did an amazing job handling such a stressful situation ."

Randall appeared in court Wednesday afternoon (January 11), and a judge found probable cause to keep him in custody for first-degree kidnapping, according to reporters. His bail was set at $30,000.

Kathy
5d ago

thank you, Lord, that the grocery store clerk kept a cool head in this stressful situation. it could have gone so much worse

