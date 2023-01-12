ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depew, OK

'It Shouldn't Take 20 Years': Cantrell Family Addresses Execution Of Scott Eizember

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R28cy_0kCcPZfp00

Death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed by the State of Oklahoma on Thursday for the 2003 murder of AJ and Patsy Cantrell. News On 6 Anchor Lori Fullbright was inside the execution chamber as a media witness. Fullbright has covered this story for two decades and spoke with Cantrell's daughter Debra Wyatt about how the family is feeling after the completion of this long process.

Eizember was convicted of murdering AJ and Patsy Cantrell in their Depew home in October 2003. Eizember broke into the Cantrells' home to spy on an ex-girlfriend across the street. Eizember went looking for revenge against his ex, who had filed a protective order and turned him into the police, after he held her hostage, beat her, raped her, and threatened to kill her. She had fled to her mother's house in Depew. That house was across the street from AJ and Patsy.

When the Cantrells came home and found Eizember, he killed them both. Eizember later shot his ex's teenage son and beat her with a shotgun. He then spent the next 37 days hiding from law enforcement until a couple found him and offered him a ride. After taking that couple hostage for six hours, the man pulled a gun and shot Eizember, which led to his arrest.

Comments / 1

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail

An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities. Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours. An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell. When staff asked...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman, 48, dies in custody at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman died in the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail early Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said the 48-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night on outstanding warrants for trespassing, improper pedestrian crossing, public intoxication, and intoxicated and disturbing the peace. The woman was...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa County Double-Murder

A man has been arrested in connection to a Turley double-murder, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Roger Jackson Jr, was taken into custody on Friday and is accused of killing Tiffany Culkins (Sheets) and her landlord Harry Leroy McElfresh on Thursday, January 5. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home. Investigators said family members inside the home didn’t hear the gunshots but came out after dogs started barking and found the two victims shot execution style.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy

A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend. The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County. According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban...
HOMINY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa attorney arrested on new rape charges

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney was arrested Thursday night on new rape charges. According to court records, a judge unsealed an indictment from a multi-county grand jury charging Jeffrey Krigel with six felonies including rape and witness intimidation. FOX23 previously reported that Krigel has been out on bond...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

No Injuries Reported In Owasso House Fire

Owasso Firefighters say no one was hurt after a house caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters say they believe the fire started in the fireplace at a home near east 86th Street north and Highway 169. Crews were able to quickly get the fire out and say everyone made it out safely.
OWASSO, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Housing Solutions Prepares For Annual Survey Of People Experiencing Homelessness In Tulsa County

Housing Solutions is recruiting volunteers for the annual count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in Tulsa County. The count is called Point-in-Time or PiT and will take place Jan. 27 and 28. They are conducted across the country during the last week of January to get an accurate comparison among communities.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Prisoner Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Running Meth Operation in Tulsa

A member of the Aryan Brotherhood gang pleaded guilty this week in federal court to running a meth operation from inside his prison cell. Richard Deeter Jr. will make the move from state to federal prison after his guilty plea for drug conspiracy, but that won’t happen anytime soon. DOC records show he is almost halfway through his 12-year sentence for state drug charges. US Attorney Clint Johnson said Deeter will have to finish that before he starts serving time for these new federal charges.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage Co. Man Dies in Fatality Collision

An Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision at about 3:10 pm Thursday on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140, 9 miles west of Avant. OHP says a Ford F350 pickup driven by Bradley D. Prather, 48, of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 and a tractor trailer driven by Westley W. Bonniger,58, of Mannford was traveling westbound on County Road 2130. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy