Read full article on original website
Related
valpo.life
Franciscan Health co-sponsoring free Be Well Health Expo in Griffith
GRIFFITH, Indiana – Join co-sponsors Franciscan Health and Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Be Well Health Expo in Griffith. The event, hosted by Green Balance CBD & Wellness, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Avenue 912 Event Center, 202 W. Ridge Road in Griffith. The event is free, but pre-registration is encouraged.
valpo.life
Purdue University Northwest’s MLK Day Celebration keeps the Civil Rights Movement legacy alive
On Jan. 12 Purdue University Northwest (PNW) organizers poured their hearts into a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration that not only recognized MLK, but kept his legacy alive through thoughtful, constructive conversation. “That was the hope for today – to get people engaged in critical conversations about things...
valpo.life
John Nuppnau Named to Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission
John Nuppnau has been named to the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission, announced Mayor Matt Murphy. “John is a lifelong Valparaiso resident with excellent leadership skills and a background in public service. We look forward to his expertise on this important commission,” said Mayor Murphy. Nuppnau is co-owner of Nuppnau...
valpo.life
Valparaiso University “Celebrates the Value of Humanity” at Annual MLK Day Ceremonies
On Monday, Valparaiso University a tradition that stretches back for over 30 years – hosts programming to honor the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that challenges and engages the community with a dialogue on continuing that legacy at Valparaiso and beyond. The university’s 2023 MLK Day...
valpo.life
College of Nursing and Health Professions at Valparaiso University to Receive $1 Million
Plans to Update the Simulation and Experiential Learning Centers. Jan. 16, 2022 – Valparaiso, Indiana – The Valparaiso University College of Nursing and Health Professions will receive $1 million to update its Simulation and Experiential Learning Centers. The funding was made possible from federal appropriations secured by U.S. Representative Frank J. Mrvan, and is part of more than $20.5 million designated specifically for Northwest Indiana projects. This award will ensure that the next generation of health care professionals have the opportunities they need to provide their respective communities with exceptional care.
Comments / 0