The Dispatch
Council Approves Updated Remote Work Policy
OCEAN CITY – Working from home for many employees has become part of the post-pandemic landscape, but resort officials have approved a revised policy clearly defining the requirements. During COVID, many non-essential employees were not only allowed to, but required to, work from home. Private sector telework policies proved...
Cape Gazette
Major growth proposed along Route 16
It comes as no surprise that traffic along Route 16 is increasing, but what is shocking is the amount of development proposed along the corridor in Ellendale and Milton. If all proposed housing projects come to fruition, the population of Ellendale will increase from its current 500 to more than 5,500 over the next five to 10 years with more than 1,800 residential units in the planning stages. Ellendale currently has just over 200 dwelling units in town limits.
WBOC
A Piece of Ocean City History is Getting Restored
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- After nearly 50 years of being untouched, the sign for the old Shore Drive-in Theatre has been overtaken by rust and nature. Well now, one local artist has taken it upon himself to restore it. Rod Pond, also known as RCP, began his journey today by...
Cape Gazette
Former Bests’ Ace building demo begins
Demolition of the former Bests’ Ace Hardware store along Route 1 at Five Points by contractor John Macklin & Son of Milford began early Jan. 17. The building is being razed to make way for an upcoming Delaware Department of Transportation road improvement project scheduled to begin this spring along Plantation Road and the Beaver Dam-Route 9 intersection. A new connector road from the southbound lanes of Route 1 will be constructed through the property to connect to a new roundabout. The Best family first opened the store, which originally included a grocery store, 54 years ago.
WBOC
Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet
Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
WBOC
Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
Ocean City Today
Tug boat, seven crew members rescued off coast of Ocean City
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people Saturday from a disabled, adrift tug boat towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City. . According to a news release from the Coast Guard, a crew member aboard the tug Legacy notified watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday that while towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey, to Guyana, a 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their starboard propeller. The vessel continued to make way on one engine when the tow line snapped. The crew attempted to regain tow of the barge at which time the line became tangled in the port propeller immobilizing the vessel.
WMDT.com
Pam Price Realty opens new location
MILLSBORO, Del. – Pam Price and Associates recently held a ribbon cutting at their newest office in Millsboro. Pam Price has consistently been one of the leading realtors in Delaware. They will now have offices in Laurel and Millsboro. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
FOP says lawsuit filed by retired Wicomico Co. deputies settled
WICOMICO CO., Md. – A lawsuit involving two retired Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies and their pension payments has been settled, according to the Fraternal Order of Police. Two deputies, who retired in 2020 and 2021 respectively, filed suit against the county last year, claiming their disability pension payments...
Cape Gazette
DNREC renews Clean Delaware’s land application permit
The state has reauthorized the agricultural utilization permit allowing for Milton-based Clean Delaware to continue the land application of biosolids, septage and other approved wastes at the company’s locations in Milton and Harbeson. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin issued an order Jan. 3...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Pallet Home village hits further delay, now hope for Feb. completion
SALISBURY, Md- A series of supply chain delays have pushed the completion date for the 24 Pallet Homes for the homeless in Salisbury into February. Salisbury Homelessness Service Coordinator Brett Sanders tells 47 ABC that the project is still awaiting electrical panels, plumbing components, and the generator from Delmarva Power that would bring AC, Heat, and electric services to the homes.
WBOC
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village work progresses
After several delays, the Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown is scheduled to open by the end of January. Construction and supply-chain issues have forced the date to be pushed back from its original opening planned for Thanksgiving week. Springboard Executive Director Judson Malone said first phase of the site...
Cape Gazette
Beebe announces board of directors changes
Beebe Healthcare recently announced two additions to its board of directors and one retirement. Stephen Fanto, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist with Delaware Anesthesia Associates, has retired from the board after reaching his term limit. Fanto joined in October 2003, and was the first chair for the quality and safety committee, which was formed in 2007.
Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD
Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
WMDT.com
Fatal pedestrian collision in Harrington
Harrington, DE- A pedestrian collision in Harrington Delaware has left one dead according to Delaware State Police. The incident happened in the area of South Dupont Highway and Corn Crib Road around 6pm on Monday. Details are limited at this time but we will continue to update this story as...
Wbaltv.com
Dead humpback whale found washed up on Assateague Island
BERLIN, Md. — A dead humpback whale was found beached at the Assateague Island National Seashore early Monday morning. According to the National Park Service, the 20-foot-long humpback whale was found on the beach on the morning of Jan. 16 in the Maryland Oversand Vehicle Area. The area is currently closed so the whale can be handled safely.
Troopers Arrest Man on Gun Charges After Vehicle Pursuit
The Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Keivon Quailes of Laurel, Delaware on numerous felony charges after he attempted to flee from a traffic stop with a gun in his […] The post Troopers Arrest Man on Gun Charges After Vehicle Pursuit appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Blood Found Inside Muddied Truck Of Maryland Man Missing Under Suspicious Circumstance: Police
Alarm bells are sounding for Maryland State Police investigators as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a 27-year-old man reported missing under suspicious circumstances whose truck was found with blood inside during the investigation. An alert was issued by Maryland State Police investigators as they attempt to track...
WBOC
Updates on Carjacking and Attempted Murder of an Elderly Woman
SALISBURY, Md. -- WBOC obtained court charging documents for Ralph Harmon, the suspect in the carjacking and attempted murder. The details are graphic, and explain how an elderly woman survived, and show what the 23 year old suspect told police. All of this is according to Maryland State Police. A...
