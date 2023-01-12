Read full article on original website
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
WBOC
A Piece of Ocean City History is Getting Restored
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- After nearly 50 years of being untouched, the sign for the old Shore Drive-in Theatre has been overtaken by rust and nature. Well now, one local artist has taken it upon himself to restore it. Rod Pond, also known as RCP, began his journey today by...
WBOC
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
The Daily South
Easton, Maryland, Is A Small Town With Top-Tier Dining And Hospitality
What’s one benefit of living in a larger city? Having a wide variety of top-notch eateries to choose from without having to travel far for them. It’s not often that you find smaller towns with a bustling food scene, but that’s not the case in Easton, Maryland, where a culinary revitalization is taking place that’s making the town a favorite weekend getaway — or new home — for big-city dwellers coming from New York, D.C., and Philadelphia.
Cape Gazette
Former Bests’ Ace building demo begins
Demolition of the former Bests’ Ace Hardware store along Route 1 at Five Points by contractor John Macklin & Son of Milford began early Jan. 17. The building is being razed to make way for an upcoming Delaware Department of Transportation road improvement project scheduled to begin this spring along Plantation Road and the Beaver Dam-Route 9 intersection. A new connector road from the southbound lanes of Route 1 will be constructed through the property to connect to a new roundabout. The Best family first opened the store, which originally included a grocery store, 54 years ago.
Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD
Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
WBOC
Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
Ocean City Today
Tug boat, seven crew members rescued off coast of Ocean City
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people Saturday from a disabled, adrift tug boat towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City. . According to a news release from the Coast Guard, a crew member aboard the tug Legacy notified watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday that while towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey, to Guyana, a 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their starboard propeller. The vessel continued to make way on one engine when the tow line snapped. The crew attempted to regain tow of the barge at which time the line became tangled in the port propeller immobilizing the vessel.
WBOC
Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet
Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
WMDT.com
Pam Price Realty opens new location
MILLSBORO, Del. – Pam Price and Associates recently held a ribbon cutting at their newest office in Millsboro. Pam Price has consistently been one of the leading realtors in Delaware. They will now have offices in Laurel and Millsboro. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Major growth proposed along Route 16
It comes as no surprise that traffic along Route 16 is increasing, but what is shocking is the amount of development proposed along the corridor in Ellendale and Milton. If all proposed housing projects come to fruition, the population of Ellendale will increase from its current 500 to more than 5,500 over the next five to 10 years with more than 1,800 residential units in the planning stages. Ellendale currently has just over 200 dwelling units in town limits.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Pallet Home village hits further delay, now hope for Feb. completion
SALISBURY, Md- A series of supply chain delays have pushed the completion date for the 24 Pallet Homes for the homeless in Salisbury into February. Salisbury Homelessness Service Coordinator Brett Sanders tells 47 ABC that the project is still awaiting electrical panels, plumbing components, and the generator from Delmarva Power that would bring AC, Heat, and electric services to the homes.
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
Wbaltv.com
Dead humpback whale found washed up on Assateague Island
BERLIN, Md. — A dead humpback whale was found beached at the Assateague Island National Seashore early Monday morning. According to the National Park Service, the 20-foot-long humpback whale was found on the beach on the morning of Jan. 16 in the Maryland Oversand Vehicle Area. The area is currently closed so the whale can be handled safely.
talbotspy.org
Talbot County School Superintendent Shares Her Vision and Hope for the Future
Join Talbot County School Superintendent Dr. Sharon Pepukayi, Ph.D and Chesapeake Forum for a discussion on the future of Talbot County Schools on January 26th from 5:30 – 7 PM. Dr. Pepukayi will review her 180 day plan and share her expectations and hopes for what still needs to be accomplished. Come with questions!
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!
Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village work progresses
After several delays, the Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown is scheduled to open by the end of January. Construction and supply-chain issues have forced the date to be pushed back from its original opening planned for Thanksgiving week. Springboard Executive Director Judson Malone said first phase of the site...
Cape Gazette
New year brings roadwork at Malfunction Junction
Several area major road projects are scheduled to begin in 2023, including improvements to the area known as Malfunction Junction by locals. Phase 1 of the Plantation Road improvement project is underway with utility relocation taking place and construction slated to begin this spring. Phase 1 of the project –...
Cape Gazette
Beebe announces board of directors changes
Beebe Healthcare recently announced two additions to its board of directors and one retirement. Stephen Fanto, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist with Delaware Anesthesia Associates, has retired from the board after reaching his term limit. Fanto joined in October 2003, and was the first chair for the quality and safety committee, which was formed in 2007.
WBOC
Milford Continues to Deal with Homeless Displacement
MILFORD, Del.- City leaders and homeless advocates are struggling to come up with a plan to deal with the displacement of nearly 50 homeless individuals. Dozens of homeless people have lived in a so called "tent city" in Milford for the past four years. The property is located near East Masten Circle.
Cape Gazette
DNREC renews Clean Delaware’s land application permit
The state has reauthorized the agricultural utilization permit allowing for Milton-based Clean Delaware to continue the land application of biosolids, septage and other approved wastes at the company’s locations in Milton and Harbeson. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin issued an order Jan. 3...
