Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Related
WBOC
A Piece of Ocean City History is Getting Restored
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- After nearly 50 years of being untouched, the sign for the old Shore Drive-in Theatre has been overtaken by rust and nature. Well now, one local artist has taken it upon himself to restore it. Rod Pond, also known as RCP, began his journey today by...
WBOC
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
Ocean City Today
Tug boat, seven crew members rescued off coast of Ocean City
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people Saturday from a disabled, adrift tug boat towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City. . According to a news release from the Coast Guard, a crew member aboard the tug Legacy notified watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday that while towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey, to Guyana, a 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their starboard propeller. The vessel continued to make way on one engine when the tow line snapped. The crew attempted to regain tow of the barge at which time the line became tangled in the port propeller immobilizing the vessel.
Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD
Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
WMDT.com
Pam Price Realty opens new location
MILLSBORO, Del. – Pam Price and Associates recently held a ribbon cutting at their newest office in Millsboro. Pam Price has consistently been one of the leading realtors in Delaware. They will now have offices in Laurel and Millsboro. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Local business owner starts GoFundMe to save restaurant from closing, hopes to keep family recipes alive
SALISBURY, Md. – “Once you walk through these doors, you’re a part of the family,” Chef Shy said. Just over a year ago, Shiesha Blake aka ‘Chef Shy’ made her dream a reality by opening the doors to her very own restaurant Take Your Pick in Salisbury.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Pallet Home village hits further delay, now hope for Feb. completion
SALISBURY, Md- A series of supply chain delays have pushed the completion date for the 24 Pallet Homes for the homeless in Salisbury into February. Salisbury Homelessness Service Coordinator Brett Sanders tells 47 ABC that the project is still awaiting electrical panels, plumbing components, and the generator from Delmarva Power that would bring AC, Heat, and electric services to the homes.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!
Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will Love
Whether you're into fresh baked goods, organic produce, or fancy coffee, there are a few places on Delmarva where foodies love to shop. We may not have Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, but you can get interesting, local, fresh, and healthy goods at these unique markets.
WBOC
Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet
Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
WMDT.com
FOP says lawsuit filed by retired Wicomico Co. deputies settled
WICOMICO CO., Md. – A lawsuit involving two retired Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies and their pension payments has been settled, according to the Fraternal Order of Police. Two deputies, who retired in 2020 and 2021 respectively, filed suit against the county last year, claiming their disability pension payments...
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged With Carjacking, Kidnapping Seaford Woman, 80 Facing Slew Of Charges In Maryland
Seaford Police Department Detectives have identified Ralph Harmon, 23, of Salisbury Maryland, as the suspect in the carjacking, and kidnapping of a Seaford woman on Friday. Officials said that the incident occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. An 80-year-old female victim...
WBOC
Laurel Woman Accused of Assaulting, Dragging Officer with Car
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A Sussex Co. woman faces a long list of charges after refusing to get out of her car after a traffic stop, then ramming her car into a patrol car all of which was caught on surveillance video. On Jan. 11, Dominique Trane'ce Austin, 32, of Laurel,...
maryland.gov
Maryland State Police Seeks Assistance Locating Man Reported Missing From Somerset County
(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a man reported missing yesterday in Somerset County. Dequan Javon Fields, 27, was reported missing to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack on Jan. 12 after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. The case is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region.
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Larry Hogan pardons man who spent more than decade on death row
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday pardoned a man who spent more than a decade on death row. John Huffington was convicted in 1981 on two counts of first-degree murder in Caroline County and was sentenced to death. | PDF: Read the governor's executive clemency pardon. Huffington's...
WBOC
UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Seaford Carjacking and Assault
SALISBURY, Md. - Seaford Police have identified the suspect in a carjacking and assault that took place on Friday. Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury has been charged with first degree Kidnapping, first degree Assault, first degree Robbery, Aggravated Menacing, Wearing a Disguise during the commission of a felony, theft of a motor vehicle and related charged.
Police say speed a factor in double fatal Frankford crash that killed 3-year-old
FRANKFORD, DE – Two people were killed Saturday night in a high speed crash on Roxana Road in Frankford. The Delaware State Police responded to a crash involving a 1997 Chevy Silverado just east of McCary Road at around 9 pm to find the vehicle overturned. According to police, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. “As the Chevrolet approached a left curve in the roadway, the operator failed to negotiate the curve and the right-side tires of the Chevrolet left the roadway,” investigators said today. “The operator swerved to re-enter the roadway and the Chevrolet began The post Police say speed a factor in double fatal Frankford crash that killed 3-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0