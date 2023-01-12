ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

DWayne H.
5d ago

Sooooooo.... Fat boy is saying that the county sheriffs must enforce 100% of state law without using prosecutorial discretion because they took an oath. On the other hand it's okay for himself and all the state legislators, who also took oaths, to exercise discretion, and choose not to enforce federal laws.

David Crabbe
5d ago

2750 crimes where committed with handguns and only 60 with rifes and Chicago is the problem clean up the streets

Frank Hughes
4d ago

Just wonder how Prickster expects to exercise control over County sheriff’s who are not under his purview? Most if not all of them are elected, and not hired or appointed by the governor.

