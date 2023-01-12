(The Center Square) – The first lawsuits have been filed against the state of Illinois’ new ban on certain guns the legislature deems assault weapons and more lawsuits are expected. Last week, on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly, the legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms. No future sales are allowed. Guns already in possession must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Non compliance can bring a Class 2 felony. ...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO