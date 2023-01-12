Read full article on original website
DWayne H.
5d ago
Sooooooo.... Fat boy is saying that the county sheriffs must enforce 100% of state law without using prosecutorial discretion because they took an oath. On the other hand it's okay for himself and all the state legislators, who also took oaths, to exercise discretion, and choose not to enforce federal laws.
Reply
8
David Crabbe
5d ago
2750 crimes where committed with handguns and only 60 with rifes and Chicago is the problem clean up the streets
Reply
8
Frank Hughes
4d ago
Just wonder how Prickster expects to exercise control over County sheriff’s who are not under his purview? Most if not all of them are elected, and not hired or appointed by the governor.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Related
First Illinois assault weapon ban lawsuit filed challenging legality of new gun law
A number of lawsuits aim to strike down the law passed last week by the Illinois General Assembly.
foxillinois.com
DeVore files lawsuit against assault weapons ban, seeks immediate restraining order
GREENVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — The attorney, who represented parents from across Illinois in a lawsuit against the state and Governor JB Pritzker over the mask mandate and excluding kids from school without due process, is suing the governor and several other lawmakers over the assault weapons ban. Tom DeVore...
Illinois AG echoes Pritzker’s threat to fire police for not enforcing gun ban
(WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has doubled down on the governor’s threat to fire police officers who don’t enforce the state’s new “assault weapons” ban. “As law enforcement agencies, there’s overlapping jurisdiction as well, so if they don’t do their jobs, there are other people there to do the job,” Raoul said Friday. Gov. […]
‘Game on’ as attorneys challenge Illinois’ gun ban with more lawsuits expected
(The Center Square) – The first lawsuits have been filed against the state of Illinois’ new ban on certain guns the legislature deems assault weapons and more lawsuits are expected. Last week, on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly, the legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms. No future sales are allowed. Guns already in possession must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Non compliance can bring a Class 2 felony. ...
WKRC
Sheriff offices are choosing not to enforce a new state law on gun ownership
CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The state of Illinois has passed a new ban on assault weapons. The law bans the sale and possession of military-style weapons, as well as requiring legal owners to register their assault rifles. More than two dozen sheriffs around Illinois are planning on not enforcing...
depauliaonline.com
Pritzker signs assault weapon ban into law
Shortly after Illinois lawmakers listened to audio of the screams of a child at the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting at the hearing on Jan. 9, a 34-20 senate vote approved the measure to ban the possession and distribution of assault weapons and high capacity magazines in the state.
advantagenews.com
Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
Illinois witness photographs 'morphing' objects overhead
An Illinois witness at Normal reported watching and photographing two diamond or cylinder-shaped objects that appeared to be morphing shape in the night sky at 8:12 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Legislation giving mandatory paid leave to all Illinois employees ready for governor
(The Center Square) – A bill headed to the governor's desk that gives paid leave to all Illinois workers is being criticized for hurting small businesses around the state. The “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” guarantees up to 40 hours of paid leave per year for all employees. Under terms of the legislation, full- and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year.
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Indiana Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
Attorney Thomas DeVore says Illinois COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit will commence
(WTVO) — A lawsuit seeking to block the Illinois Department of Corrections vaccine mandate will commence, says downstate attorney Thomas DeVore. DeVore, who unsuccessfully ran for Illinois attorney general last fall, says the complaint will move forward even though IDOC has dropped its requirement that all corrections workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. “Right now, in front […]
KWQC
Protect Illinois Act getting pushback
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Not soon after being signed into law, the Protect Illinois Communities Act has created controversy. Following Governor Pritzker signing the Protect Illinois Communities Act into Illinois law many sheriff’s departments have put out statements against enforcing the law. “Like Sheriffs across Illinois, I am...
Is it legal to own a capybara in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Capybaras make look adorable, but do they make good pets? And are they legal to own in Illinois? Capybaras are rodents, native to South Africa, which look similar to guinea pigs. They are generally considered docile and often allow humans to pet or hand-feed them. However, capybaras can carry ticks, lice […]
Results of SAFE-T Act poll
Last week, I asked all of the people in the state of Illinois that use the NewsBreak app to vote in a poll that would be up for the next seven days. The poll question was, "Do you want cash bail to be eliminated in Illinois?"
Illinois sheriffs won't enforce assault-weapons ban
The Protect Illinois Communities Act is hailed by its supporters as an important step in reducing violent crime in the state. But not everyone in Illinois is in favor of the law.
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappeared
An Illinois witness at Wauconda reported watching a hovering oval-shaped object that suddenly disappeared at 8:40 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Daily Northwestern
Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) becomes Illinois House majority leader
Illinois Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) became Illinois House of Representatives majority leader Thursday. Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Hillside) selected Gabel for the role. Gabel will replace state Rep. Greg Harris (D-Chicago) — who did not run for reelection last year — as the majority leader. Gabel...
KBUR
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert
Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
edglentoday.com
Eight Arrested For Deer Baiting and Other Hunting Violations in St. Clair County
SPRINGFIELD – An Illinois Conservation Police investigation into the illegal use of bait while hunting deer and turkey in St. Clair County resulted in the arrests of eight individuals for numerous hunting-related violations. Citations, warnings and court dates were issued to:. • Seth E. Speiser, 58, of Freeburg –...
advantagenews.com
Pritzker says gun law will be enforced
As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
Comments / 10