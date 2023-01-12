Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Thunderstorms Wednesday could become severe
The National Weather Service in Paducah says there's a chance for thunderstorms and locally heavy rain Wednesday afternoon and evening. A quick-moving front could bring one to two inches of rain, and localized flooding is possible with more runoff likely from soil now mostly saturated by recent frequent rains. There...
k105.com
NWS: 6 twisters touched down in Kentucky on Thursday
Six confirmed tornadoes struck six Kentucky counties on Thursday with wind speeds ranging from 85 miles per hour to 110 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). K105 reported Friday that three twisters touched down in the commonwealth in Mercer, Boyle and Henry counties. Ongoing NWS Survey Team work, though, concluded that additional tornadoes touched down in Ballard, Grant and Madison counties.
14news.com
On alert for heavy rain, damaging wind threat Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and temps near 60 on Tuesday will give way to clouds and rain by Wednesday. Clouds will move into the Tri-State Tuesday night as lows drop into the middle 30s. On Wednesday, a warm front lifts north of the region and will trigger showers and some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We are on alert for locally heavy rainfall of 1-2″ and also for possible damaging winds, mainly in Western Kentucky. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Kentucky in a level 2 risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening. Storms should end on Wednesday night. West winds will kick in and skies will become partly cloudy on Thursday as highs climb into the lower 50s. Mainly dry on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 40s to around 50. More rain possible on Sunday.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frost Threat Before Ian’s Impact
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Skies are slowly clearing up from west to east this afternoon as mild winds blow. These winds are ahead of the next storm system set to bring showers and a few strong storms into the region late Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal to...
westkentuckystar.com
Semi crash cleared on Kentucky side of Cairo Bridge
A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge on Monday afternoon. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit the railing near the Kentucky end of the bridge, before running off the road. The truck went off the...
kyweathercenter.com
Rain Rolling Across Kentucky
Good afternoon, everyone. Rain and a few thunderstorms continue to roll across the region as another system zips in. Several more are on the way this week into next week as winter weather tries to show up with a few of them. Today’s showers and storms are pressing from west...
Bull elk poaching prompts reward in southeastern Kentucky
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said they found a bull elk carcass on Friday near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area.
WHAS 11
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
wdrb.com
'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
fox56news.com
Tortellini Soup, Pull-Apart Cheese Bread
Thieves rack up $20k in charges on credit cards stolen …. A resident of the Waterstone apartments on Polo Club Boulevard fell victim to a couple of thieves who got into her car and stole all of her credit cards. In very little time, Lexington police said the crooks racked up $20,000 in charges that included gift cards, gas, and merchandise at several Lexington area stores.
fox56news.com
Georgetown fire shuts down roads
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a fire shut down portions of road in Georgetown. The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire.
WLWT 5
Strong storms blow roof off home, leave damage in northern Kentucky
Strong storms that prompted a tornado warning and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in northern Kentucky have left behind some heavy damage in communities. One home in Grant County, Kentucky had part of its roof blown off by the storms. The wind was so strong, the roof of the home ended up in the yard of the home across the street.
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residents
BURGIN, KY. - On Thursday, at 3:05 a.m., shockwaves of a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled central Kentucky and surrounding areas. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor's epicenter was located just east of Burgin.
WKYT 27
Kentuckians cleaning up after tornadoes sweep through
(WKYT) - People are cleaning up storm damage in parts of central Kentucky. Tornadoes damaged homes, barns and took down trees in Boyle, Mercer and Madison counties. In Boyle County, large pine trees were no match for the EF-1 tornado that came through the county Thursday morning. A garage was destroyed. Damage was done to a few homes, and a barn was taken down.
koamnewsnow.com
June Ellen Reddick
June Ellen Wood Reddick, 90, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. June was born June 20, 1932, in Carthage, Missouri, the daughter of Earl Willard Wood and Lottie Spry Wood. June was a 1950 graduate of Springfield Central High School. She met Larry Reddick on a...
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
fox56news.com
Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash
London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel …. London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. A consumer’s ‘right to repair’. Electronics right to...
WCPO
Reality TV star Julie Chrisley begins prison sentence in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will begin their prison sentences Tuesday. The husband-wife duo were sentenced to prison in late November for fraud and tax crimes. Julie has been assigned to Federal Medical Center in Lexington. She was initially expected to be...
Comments / 0