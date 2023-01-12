On-feet photos of the upcoming Dunk Low “Chicago Split” have surfaced on the internet. The images give a better look at the shoe that made its first appearance back in November 2022, highlighting its “split” details. Constructed in full leather, the model arrives with a white base and warm red overlays and features two-tone branding on the panel swoosh, heel logo and tongue tag — the last two of which also includes a division of the classic cursive Nike emblem and its more modern rework. The iteration rests on a white midsole and black and white outsole, and is tied together by white laces for a clean finish.

2 DAYS AGO