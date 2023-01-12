Read full article on original website
Related
Here's a Detailed Look at the CLOT x Nike Cortez
After they were spotted on the feet of CLOT founder Edison Chen, we now get a closer look at the upcoming CLOT x. Cortez as early pairs are sent to friends and family. As shown in the original photos, the upcoming pairs are equipped with a removable sleeve, similar to that of UGG’s boot guards, which are connected to independent serrated sole units. The black elastic sleeve is loosened and tightened via a pull cord attachment on the heel which features a yin-yang lace toggle.
Nike Celebrates "Lunar New Year" 2023 With the Dunk Low
Has shared an official release date for its women’s exclusive 2023 Dunk Low “Lunar New Year.”. Set to arrive on January 18, the seasonal iteration is crafted with its traditional leather material and arrives with a white base and black overlays. The teal panel swoosh is accompanied by several other swooshes in pink, yellow and orange, while other branding details can be found on the embroidered Nike heel logo, the swoosh graphic on the tongue and the insoles. The model rests on speckled midsole and black outsole, and is tied together with white laces for a clean finish.
Sillage Upcycles for a Unique Artisanal Collection
Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau likes to wear big and he invites you to do the same. His Sillage label mostly consists of one-size garments that are inspired by the many cultures of the world, but meticulously crafted by artisans in Japan. Recently, the French-born, Tokyo-based designer released capsule collections highlighted by gorgeous Harris Tweed and Sashiko fabrics, along with a down collection with subtle floral details.
Marco De Vincenzo's Etro FW23 Collection Is a Romantic '70s Vision
Marco De Vincenzo has officially stepped in as Creative Director of Etro, and his first menswear collection as head of the Italian fashion house is finally here. Although the designer closed the doors of his own namesake label back in 2020, Kean Etro now passes the keys to Vincenzo in hopes of a new vision for the 55-year-old label.
Pharrell and adidas Humanrace Dip the NMD S1 in Beige and Blue Canvas
And Pharrell Williams are preparing to kick off 2023 in style with an all-new collaborative release. The duo’s long-lasting partnership continues to push out reimagined kicks every year, recently dropping a football-inspired Humanrace Samba collection. Pharrell’s Humanrace line is now setting its sights on the adidas NMD S1, seen...
Here are the Biggest Street Style Footwear Trends at Men's Milan Fashion Week FW23
The men’s season has kicked off during Milan Fashion Week, marking the start of the Fall/Winter 2023 season. Hypebeast has hit the ground running, capturing some of the best footwear trends seen during the week. Shifting from previous seasons, many attendees appear to focus more on the high-fashion collaborations this year which saw last season introduce technical footwear with collaborate with great luxury houses.
Carhartt WIP Builds On Its Workwear Classics for SS23
Carhartt WIP has offered a first look at its upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 collection, delivering a fresh selection of versatile contemporary workwear following its highly-anticipated collaboration with Marni. This season’s selections build on the label’s tried and tested classics such as new takes on the Michigan Coats found in vibrant hues...
Richardson Updates Its Signature Incense Burner in New Hues
Streetwear brand Richardson is no stranger to incorporating outlandish details into its products, with one of the loudest in its arsenal being the signature incense burner. Now, the handmade phallic piece has received a color update. Blending the ordinary and the eccentric, the handmade ceramic incense burner was inspired by...
Bedwin & The Heartbreakers x DOE Unveils "HEARTBREAK JOURNEY" Capsule Collaboration
Shanghai-based streetwear label DOE has joined forces with Japanese menswear brand, BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS. To mark the beginning of their partnership, the two collaborated on a capsule collection of casual pieces that incorporates both brands’ visual aesthetics, entitled “HEARTBREAK JOURNEY. ”. With a focus on retro Americana...
On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Chicago Split"
On-feet photos of the upcoming Dunk Low “Chicago Split” have surfaced on the internet. The images give a better look at the shoe that made its first appearance back in November 2022, highlighting its “split” details. Constructed in full leather, the model arrives with a white base and warm red overlays and features two-tone branding on the panel swoosh, heel logo and tongue tag — the last two of which also includes a division of the classic cursive Nike emblem and its more modern rework. The iteration rests on a white midsole and black and white outsole, and is tied together by white laces for a clean finish.
Take a Closer Look at JW Anderson FW23's Frog Clutch Bag
Jonathan Anderson‘s eponymous label, JW Anderson, debuted its subversive Fall/Winter 2023 collection earlier this week in Milan, and stealing the show was not just its collaboration with Wellipets, but a particularly friendly-looking friend. Tucked under the model’s arm and grasped tightly in their hand was a new clutch bag — shaped like a frog.
Joe Freshgoods Reminisces About Midwestern Winters With His Vault by Vans “Chocolate Valley Resort” Collaboration
Joe Freshgoods has swiftly become a household name in the streetwear and sneakers sphere. His creativity has been filtered through various brands such as New Balance, Converse and Vans for various projects, and this month he’s reuniting with the latter to produce a new footwear and apparel collaboration. For this project, the Windy City native ponders on Midwestern winters and creates a capsule that is fit for a log-cabin getaway.
IKEA Enlists Sabine Marcelis for new "VARMBLIXT" Collection
Swedish furniture giant IKEA has teamed up with Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis to create a brand new collection named “VARMBLIXT”. Collectively, the range explores the effects of light on space through the use of materials and transparencies and brings together small accessories, lighting, and large furniture pieces. Unveiled...
Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Year of the Rabbit" Hops Its Way Into This Week's Best Footwear Drops
We hope that you all took time to rejuvenate, spend time with your loved ones and enjoy the start of the NFL playoffs over the long MLK weekend. And with this shorter January week, it’s important to note that your favorite footwear imprints such as. ,. ,. and more...
'TAGGED' Dives Into J Balvin's Collection of Contemporary Art and Figurines
While primarily known for making beat-banging and feel-good reggaeton tunes, J Balvin’s influence permeates through other areas of culture such as fashion, footwear and art. His collaborative portfolio runs the gamut of industry figures and brands such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Jordan Brand and Guess. And outside of being a musical talent and designer, he’s also developed a love for collecting contemporary art and figurines, and Hypebeast has dove deeper into the Latino mogul’s art affinity in this latest TAGGED series episode.
Bell & Ross x Alain Silberstein Joins Forces for Grail Watch 4 Collaboration
Alain Silberstein has unveiled the fourth rendition of the Grail Watch, and joining the Master of the Squiggles this time round is French watch brand Bell & Ross. The Grail Watch 4 collection sees three new 42mm watches in Silberstein’s hallmarked aesthetics paired with Bell & Ross’ square cases spanning a BR 03-92 “Klub 22” time-only model, a BR 03-92 “Krono 22” chronograph, and a BR 03-92 “Marine 22” diving watch. All of which is composed of black ceramic, complete with matching rubber straps that spotlight the unique dial design adorned with primary colors and bold shapes.
Woolrich Presents 2023 "Guide to Winter"
Following a recent collaborative blanket with artist Matt McCormick, Woolrich provides a blueprint to battling the cold with its new “Guide to Winter”. Staying faithful to the brand’s American roots, the collection consists of a variety of timeless silhouettes that can be worn in both mild conditions and extreme weather.
Dhruv Kapoor FW23 Steps Into the Wild With Godzilla Collaboration on the Runway
Closing out Milan Fashion Week, New Delhi-based designer Dhruv Kapoor took the stage in Italy’s historic Palazzo Clerici, holding his Fall/Winter 2023 showcase in the charming landmark’s 18th-century Tiepolo Room. The designer continues to reflect the diverse personalities spread across modern-day society and aims to create an interactive...
Corteiz and Nike Will Release an Official Collaboration
Cult London-based streetwear brand Corteiz is launching its first major brand collaboration with Nike. Last night, the emblem of the London-based streetwear label Corteiz took over the front of Niketown in the center of the capital, suggesting that a collaboration between Corteiz and. could be en route. After Clint419’s logo...
Prada FW23 Serves "Futurism, '60s Space Age, Aggression, and Cleansing"
Raf Simons the brand is no more, which has left many asking the same question: will Raf Simons bring even more energy to. ? Working alongside Miuccia Prada — who has since stepped down as the Prada Group’s CEO — the duo has redefined the House with a futuristic edge, introducing a vision that marries Simons’ love for the dark side with Miuccia’s penchant for subtle luxury. The result has, so far, been well-received — SS23 womenswear was a hit show for the brand as sci-fi domesticity met futurism, cinematic drama and businesswear chic, while FW22’s “Body of Work” show helped put their newfound identity on the map with a star-studded runway clad in Simons nuances.
