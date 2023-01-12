ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates want two of Yankees top prospects in Bryan Reynolds trade: Report

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvKRM_0kCcIimF00

Reports earlier in the offseason indicated that the Pirates would be looking for a Juan Soto-like return for All-Star Bryan Reynolds, who has asked out of Pittsburgh.

Of course, Reynolds isn’t on the same level as Soto, but he is still a power-hitting outfielder with a proven bat who won’t reach free agency until 2026, so he is a coveted piece for any team in need of outfield help.

The Yankees, who seem to have a glaring need in left field, were reportedly asked for an awful lot in exchange for Reynolds, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman .

Per Heyman, the Pirates wanted four “top prospects” from the Yankees, including “multiple players” from their top trio of Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jasson Dominguez.

Given how much the Yanks covet those three hyped prospects, particularly Volpe, it’s hard to imagine Brian Cashman agreeing to that asking price, but including one of those three along with other prospects doesn’t seem out of the question.

Reynolds is a switch-hitting outfielder like Dominguez, only he has already proven himself to be a star at the big league level. Dominguez, while carrying plenty of hype, has a long way to go before showing he can live up to the same, so the Yanks could be open to a deal centered around him. But including two of their three top prospects in a deal for Reynolds seems unlikely.

