Driver hospitalized after being thrown from car in terrifying crash during Chili Bowl race

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Sprint car driver Ashton Torgerson was hospitalized Wednesday night after he was thrown from his car in a wreck at the Chili Bowl.

Torgerson, 16, was involved in a crash in Wednesday night’s A feature race. As his car flipped over, he was ejected from the car. His public relations group said he was awake and alert after arriving to the hospital after the crash and that he had feeling in his hands and feet. Thursday morning, the PR group said Torgerson had blood on his brain but that doctors were “amazed” he was doing so well after the crash.

You can find a video of the crash here. A statement from the Chili Bowl said Torgerson had passed multiple cognitive tests.

It’s unclear what type of seat belt failure Torgerson had in his car. It’s extremely rare to see a driver thrown from his car like Torgerson was and he’s also extremely lucky that the competitors behind him were able to avoid him.

The Chili Bowl is a prestigious midget car dirt race held every year indoors at the Tulsa Expo Center. NASCAR Cup Series drivers like Tony Stewart, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell have won the main event.

Rico Abreu won the qualifying race Torgerson was in on Wednesday night after it was resumed following the crash. Abreu is also a previous winner of the Chili Bowl. The 2023 main event is Saturday night.

