Depew, OK

'It Shouldn't Take 20 Years': Cantrell Family Addresses Execution Of Scott Eizember

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 5 days ago
Death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed by the State of Oklahoma on Thursday for the 2003 murder of AJ and Patsy Cantrell. News On 6 Anchor Lori Fullbright was inside the execution chamber as a media witness. Fullbright has covered this story for two decades and spoke with Cantrell's daughter Debra Wyatt about how the family is feeling after the completion of this long process.

Eizember was convicted of murdering AJ and Patsy Cantrell in their Depew home in October 2003. Eizember broke into the Cantrells' home to spy on an ex-girlfriend across the street. Eizember went looking for revenge against his ex, who had filed a protective order and turned him into the police, after he held her hostage, beat her, raped her, and threatened to kill her. She had fled to her mother's house in Depew. That house was across the street from AJ and Patsy.

When the Cantrells came home and found Eizember, he killed them both. Eizember later shot his ex's teenage son and beat her with a shotgun. He then spent the next 37 days hiding from law enforcement until a couple found him and offered him a ride. After taking that couple hostage for six hours, the man pulled a gun and shot Eizember, which led to his arrest.

