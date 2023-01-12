Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Lady Lake, Ocala Mission BBQs serve homeless veterans
One of Mission BBQ’s primary goals is serving those who serve the country. The restaurant chain even has its own annual Day of Service where staff members serve veterans and others. “It’s just about giving back to them,” said Dani Hon, community ambassador for the Mission BBQ in Lady...
Villages Daily Sun
Community celebrates King’s fight for justice
Luther Tinsley was one of the more than 200,000 people who joined Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963 in his March on Washington. Wearing an American flag baseball cap with a pin of a portrait of MLK on it, Tinsley was ready to march again Monday for the annual MLK Day Parade in Royal at Royal Park.
WCJB
A retired educator remembers MLK
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ninety-four years ago civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was born in Ocala they celebrated his birthday with a march that led to a field day. “When I was coming up I, of course, had to attend an all-black school and when I did get the opportunity it was only six children, six black children that attended the school with me and that was Wyomina Park Elementary,” said Dr. Dwanette Jackson-Dilworth.
villages-news.com
Local church invites residents to join in watching ‘Driving While Black’
A local church is inviting area residents to join in watching the award-winning documentary “Driving While Black.”. The documentary produced for PBS in 2020 by Eric Burns, brother of Ken Burns, will be shown at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the United Church of Christ in The Villages.
villages-news.com
Norman G. Marquis
Norman G. Marquis 91, passed away peacefully at The Brandley Hospice house in Summerfield FL on 1/2/2023. He was born on October 14, 1931, in St. Gervais, Quebec Canada to the late Julian & Lea (Talbot) Marquis. He was a US Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War. He was co-owner of Marquis Oil. He was a past communicate of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Holyoke, and a communicate of St Timothy’s Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, he also volunteered at the Brandley Hospice house for many years. He was an avid golfer and reader.
villages-news.com
What really counts as seat saving at the square?
I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
villages-news.com
Donna Jean Davidson
Lyric Soprano Donna Jean Davidson of The Villages, FL, loving wife of Dwight, joined Heaven’s Choir on November 24, 2022. She is survived by children Heather Gullstrand (Kissimmee, FL), Holly Gullstrand (Wadsworth, OH), and Eric Gullstrand (Lac du Flambeau, WI), grandchildren Robert, Ann Marie, Amy, Jeremy, Michelle, Michael, Ryan, and Jake, seven great-grandchildren, siblings Janice Keeley (Plainfield, IL), and James Kemmerer (Sweet Springs, MO). Additionally, Donna leaves behind countless accomplished vocal students.
villages-news.com
Joyce Mehler
Joyce Mehler, 76 of The Villages Florida, formerly of Eatontown, New Jersey, passed on January 11, 2023. Born in Paterson, New Jersey on February 20, 1946, she was preceded in death by her parents Abe and Helen Goldman, and her elder sister Flora Hendricks. Joyce attended Paramus High School, class...
villages-news.com
Resident has bicycled 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages
A resident has reached a milestone of bicycling 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages. Jerry Vicenti of the Village of Hadley retired from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after 35 years as a supervisor of operations at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. He also worked at the World Trade Center for the Port Authority recovery unit during 9-11.
villages-news.com
Louise Ann Behrendt Kelly
Louise Ann Behrendt Kelly was born on February 19, 1947, the youngest child of Herman Carl Behrendt and Augustine Margaret Moreau; died in Lady Lake, FL on January 11, 2023. She attended public schools in Monessen, Pennsylvania, and then graduated with a BA degree from California University of Pennsylvania. Following her graduation, she moved to Michigan, where she was an elementary school teacher at Edison Elementary School in the Fraser Public School District for 32 years. She was married to Larry Michael Kelly, who predeceased her in 1995. In 2011, she moved to The Villages, Florida, where she resided until her death.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg seeking volunteers to fill board vacancies
Applications are currently being accepted for openings on several City of Leesburg boards. Residents who are interested in serving on the Greater Leesburg Community Redevelopment Agency, Police Pension Board, Planning Commission or Historic Preservation Board should submit an application to the City Clerk’s Office by Jan. 25. These groups...
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
Independent Florida Alligator
Williston family hosts ‘Snow Party’ fundraiser in memory of their lost daughter
For all the Floridians who missed out on a White Christmas, Saturday’s 4th Annual Snow Party is a chance to escape the record heat this winter and give back to the community. Hosted at Kirby Family Farm in Williston, Florida, Snow Party has all the facets of the season,...
Ocala gears up for annual Cattle Drive and Duck Derby
OCALA, Fla. — Dust off your cowboy hat and shine up your boots for Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the annual Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. >>>...
ocala-news.com
‘Bluegrass and BBQ’ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park this week
The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, and the event will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed vocalist...
wogx.com
Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. - Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School. Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week. "When I actually sat down to read it, I was very...
villages-news.com
Restaurant employees provide affidavits in support of boss accused of attack
Employees at a local restaurant have provided sworn affidavits in support of their boss accused of an attack on a teen worker. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was arrested Dec. 19 on a charge of battery. Lofley used profanity and was “lecturing”...
villages-news.com
State attorney announces task force to punish animal abusers
State Attorney Bill Gladson has established an Animal Cruelty Task Force for Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Lake and Sumter counties. The goal of the task force is for law enforcement, animal services, and other animal protection organizations to work together to effectively investigate and prosecute animal cruelty crimes throughout the Fifth Judicial Circuit.
villages-news.com
Thomas Allen Drumm
Thomas Allen Drumm, a pharmacist in Bradford for many years, died of cancer on January 10, 2023, at the Cornerstone Hospice House, in The Villages, Florida, with his family at his side. Mr. Drumm was 79. Mr. Drumm was preceded in death by his parents, Lacoe A and Louise Vicere...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident shares thoughts on drug trafficking sentences
I noticed on January 17th that a local Ocala man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl. Given how deadly drugs like fentanyl are, I believe that a charge of attempted murder should be considered with appropriate punishment. If the person sold these drugs to someone who died, I believe the charge should be upgraded to murder.
