Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando locationAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
This Is Florida's Best Buffet
Why have a full-course meal when you can eat as much as you want in one sitting? That's the beauty of buffets, where you can enjoy different kinds of dishes at once. Even indecisive eaters can find something they like. For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the...
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in Florida
Florida has a new local restaurant serving small plates, wine, and beer from all over the world. So far, feedback from local patrons has been very positive. Read on to learn more.
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every single day.
The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL
Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
Jacksonville’s Jenkins Quality Barbecue named best barbecue in Florida by Food Network
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Food Network has crowned the best barbecue restaurant in each state and a local favorite earned the top honor for the Sunshine State. Jenkins Quality Barbecue, which has 3 locations in Jacksonville, was named the best in Florida on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue.”
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Some Smaller Cities in Florida See the Largest Home Price Increases in the State Over the Last Two Years
It has become widely known that Florida home prices have increased dramatically as the state has seen record-breaking migration from those wanting to relocate to the sunshine state. In fact, recent census data shows that Florida is the fastest-growing state in America.
Florida-based barbecue chain looking to expand into Alabama
A Florida-based barbecue chain plans to aggressively expand into eight states - including Alabama. Woody’s Bar-B-Q got its start in Jacksonville, Fla. back in 1980, and it currently has 15 Florida locations, and one in Pennsylvania, with more on the way. But the brand is looking for potential franchisees in Alabama as well as Florida, Georgia, Texas, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Florida real estate bombshell could destroy a lot of wallets
Will Florida's newly-passed condo reserves law help save lives or bring pain to homeowners' wallets? Market experts Joe Pinion and Mitch Roschelle weigh in.
Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!
Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches
A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Red Tide is Back Along the Florida Coast – Here’s What You Need to Know
Hazardous conditions exist along the central Florida coast as the red tide has returned. We tell you what to expect and what precautions to take. Recently, a red tide bloom which arrived along the Southwest Florida shores last fall, has continued to drift up and down the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, conditions improved for many local beaches this week as a more concentrated area of the bloom moved deeper offshore, heading toward the mouth of Tampa Bay and hopefully, further out into the Gulf of Mexico.
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
