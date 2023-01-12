Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Bun B Reflects on Jay-Z Using His Lyrics for “99 Problems”
Bun B has spoken out about how it feels knowing Jay-Z borrowed a few lines from him for his Grammy-award-winning track “99 Problems.”. The Houston legend spoke about the experience while a guest on the People’s Party With Talib Kweli, and was asked whether he felt that a lot of Hov’s supporters were unaware that the first four lines of Hov’s third verse on the hit single were pulled from UGK’s 1996 song “Touched,” off their iconic project Ridin’ Dirty.
Complex
Fans Speculate Lil Durk Is Dissing Gunna Over YSL RICO Case Plea Deal on Upcoming Song
Some fans think Lil Durk might be dissing Gunna for taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case in a recently shared preview of a new song. In the preview, which can be heard below, Durk appears to take a subliminal shot at Gunna. “What happened to Virgil he probably gon’ tell,” he raps in clip, which could be a reference to Durk’s 2022 collab with Gunna, “What Happened to Virgil.” It’s not clear if it’s a specific reference to Gunna or not, but it’s possible considering it’s about a song they did together and appears to buy into the idea Gunna would “tell” on others named in the sweeping YSL RICO indictment, including Young Thug.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo says she hides her crown in a locked box in her closet but has caught her sisters wearing it
Olivia Culpo, who won Miss Universe in 2012, is returning to host the 2023 Miss Universe pageant alongside Jeannie Mai Jenkins.
Complex
Shakira Reportedly Left Apparent Witch Mannequin on Balcony Facing Ex-Mother-in-Law’s Home
Shakira has been keeping a mannequin resembling a witch on the balcony of her Barcelona, Spain home, facing in the direction of her neighbor, who happens to be her former mother-in-law, as reported by the New York Post. The singer released a statement in June 2022, confirming her split from...
Complex
Trippie Redd Announces ‘Mansion Musik’ Project, Shares Tracklist f/ Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and More
Trippie Redd shared the star-studded tracklist for his upcoming project Mansion Musik, which will be executive produced by Chief Keef. “Mansion Musik comment #MM 80k times if you want the COVER and RELEASE DATE 💿 #MM $MM ?MM !MM I love you all and thanks for your patience. GO ! Executive produced by @chieffkeeffsossa,” Trippie wrote in the caption of his first Instagram post since wiping his account last week.
Complex
Taylor Swift Shouts Out SZA’s ‘SOS’ as “Anti-Hero” Remains Atop Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift is shouting out SZA’s recently released SOS album amid the continued success of her Midnights single “Anti-Hero.”. “What on Earth I love you guys,” Swift wrote in an Instagram Stories update, as seen below. “PS – Been listening to [SZA’s] album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!!”
’90 Day Fiancé: Top 10 Unintentionally Hilarious Moments
Some of the funniest '90 Day Fiancé' moments have come about from very serious situations by accident. Here are our top 10 most hilarious moments.
Complex
Watch Sudan Archives Perform “Homesick” on ‘The Tonight Show’
Sudan Archives brought “Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant),” a track off last year’s widely praised Natural Brown Prom Queen album, to the Tonight Show stage on Monday. Joining the acclaimed violinist and songwriter of the performance was an expertly assembled band boasting trumpet, bass, and drums. The addition of a wine glass, meanwhile, was handled by Sudan Archives’ fellow Stones Throw Records signee Peanut Butter Wolf.
Complex
‘Mixed & Mastered’: Watch Hit-Boy Find Inspiration at Hacienda PATRÓN in Pt. 1 of His New Doc
Grammy award-winning rapper and producer Hit-Boy is a master of his craft. He’s a hip hop pioneer, leveraging his talent, discipline, and connection to the culture to break new ground while keeping inspiration top of mind. And Hit-Boy’s latest source of inspiration comes from Mexico, with PATRÓN Tequila’s recent prestige launch, PATRÓN EL ALTO. Following a trip to Hacienda PATRÓN in Jalisco, Mexico, where he saw how agave is grown and processed to make extraordinary tequila, Hit-Boy linked with Offset to create “2 LIVE,” a new high energy anthem.
Complex
Dublin Rap Duo Travis & Elzzz Make Their Mark With Debut Mixtape ‘Full Circle’
Having built up anticipation over the last few months, Dublin-based rap duo Travis & Elzzz have finally released their debut mixtape, Full Circle. The 8-track project, which was produced in its entirety by long-time collaborator Liam Harris, sees the rappers reflect on their journey thus far—from freestyling together during lockdown to shaking up the game with their inimitable chemistry on wax. Full Circle takes us right into the duo’s world: over the course of the near-20-minute offering, we get an insight into how two underdogs defied the odds while also creating space for others to forge their own paths.
Complex
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant C.J. Harris Dead at 31
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris, who placed sixth on the show’s 13th season in 2014, has passed away. He was 31. TMZ reports Harris died on Sunday after suffering an apparent heart attack. The Alabama native was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, where he was later pronounced dead. Although Harris’ death was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner’s Office, an official cause of death has not yet been released.
Complex
Drill Masterminds Groundworks Call On Unknown T, Digga D, M Huncho & More For ‘The G Tape: Volume 2’
Almost a year ago to the day, the Groundworks family pooled their resources to release their debut full-length compilation: The G-Tape: Volume 1. Featuring heavyweights such as Digga D, Unknown T, M1llionz and V9, it was an essential collection for UK drill fans. Now, Groundworks are back with a follow-up...
Complex
Kim Kardashian Playfully Calls Out Kylie Jenner for Failing to Tag SKIMS in Instagram Post
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are having it out in true sister fashion. On Monday, Kardashian commented on her youngest sister’s recent Instagram post. The upload featured the Kylie Cosmetics CEO wearing a SKIMS shorty onesie while posing in a field. After noticing that Jenner simply captioned the photo “kyventures” without tagging the shapewear brand loud and clear for her 378 million followers, Kardashian playfully called her out.
Complex
Cardi B Reflects on Rough Patch in Her and Offset’s Marriage, Explains Why They Stayed Together
On the premiere episode of REVOLT’s The Jason Lee Show, Cardi B opened up about how her and Offset got through a rough patch in their marriage. “Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye to eye,” Cardi shared. “This was, like, the same year that I filed for divorce and everything. I’m gonna let him talk about this, because...the main thing that was really bothering me, I’mma let him say it himself. … I want him to say it because I feel like that’s really part of his story.”
Complex
DJ Jazzy Jeff on His ‘Really Bad’ Battle With COVID-19: ‘I Almost Didn’t Make It’
DJ Jazzy Jeff was one of the first celebrities to announce he had contracted COVID-19, and according to the man himself, it almost killed him. “I was one of the first people to get sick, and I almost didn’t make it,” Jeff explained. “I got sick the day the world shut down. That was the day it hit me. I actually did a ski resort in Ketchum, Idaho, which was the nation’s first hot spot. I came home and realized the world wasn’t right,” he told AllHipHop.
Complex
21 Savage Involved in Heated Exchange on Clubhouse
21 Savage was involved in an intense argument on Clubhouse on Monday, though it was unclear what spawned the disagreement. “You waited for this moment your whole life, so you could argue with a n***a on Clubhouse,” 21 says in the clip below. “You keep letting all these Chicago n***as boost your head up, like y’all n***as ain’t dying in real life, man. Stop playing...every n***a that we beef with, 30 of they n***as get smoked and don’t nothing happen to us,” he continues. “In real life, n***a. It’s real life!”
Complex
I Almost Quit, Then I Read Rick Rubin’s Book
I’ve been to Shangri-La. Years ago, back when I was a big wheel at the cracker factory—or more accurately, a cog in the hype machine—I visited Rick Rubin’s fabled Los Angeles studio. I was there to interview Rubin as part of a documentary series. I was excited to speak with a legend but found myself inspired by just sitting down on a bean bag big enough for two. It was placed in the middle of a huge room that was otherwise completely empty. The room was bathed in natural light, the hardwood floors were so clean they were gleaming, and the walls were freshly painted with a soothing tone of white. The entire space had a calming vibe, designed for creative contemplation. My mental chatter became a smooth hum, my thoughts flowed clearly. I felt inspired.
Comments / 0