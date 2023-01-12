Still No Word on Kris Letang's Return to Penguins

Kris Letang is still in Montreal, but may also remain away from the Pittsburgh Penguins with an injury.

PITTSBURGH - Despite an inconsistent stretch for the Pittsburgh Penguins blue line, they will have to continue on without their leader.

According to Mike Sullivan, Kris Letang is still in Montreal with family following the death of his father and there is still no timetable for his return to the Penguins.

“I can’t give you a definitive answer on when Kris is going to return to the team,” Sullivan said. “He’s obviously going through a difficult circumstance. We’re all trying to offer him the space that necessary but also be supportive.”

Before heading home to Montreal, Letang was dealing with a lower-body injury that had already taken him out of the lineup.

According to Sullivan, when Letang does return to Pittsburgh, there still may be a rehab process to go through with that injury.

It’s been a tough stretch for Letang in the 2022-23 season and the Penguins have done everything in their power to show support one of their leaders.

In November, Letang suffered the second stroke of his life and the team made sure to put the human before the hockey player.

Letang only missed five games, but only played in a handful of games before suffering his most recent injury.

The lower-body injury was likely going to keep him out of the lineup for the Winter Classic, but it was after the practice at Fenway Park that Letang went home to Montreal.

Letang has been there ever since and the rest of the Penguins team made sure to visit him in Montreal and show their appreciation.

The team still has no word on when Letang’s comeback will be, yet it may be prolonged to due his injury.

