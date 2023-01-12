Read full article on original website
Swiss company goes against Google & Apple with privacy-focused OS
There is a new Swiss startup out there, and it’s looking to compete with Google and Apple with its privacy-focused OS. The company’s name is Apostrophy, and it wants to charge you a subscription fee. This Swiss company will launch a privacy-focused OS to compete with Google &...
Google Pixel tablet will use Fast Pair for its stylus
The anticipated Google Pixel tablet will use an important feature to tell its stylus battery level. Recent reports on this coming tablet from Google have it that it will come with the Fast Pair feature. This feature will come in handy to users that will purchase this tablet along with its stylus pen.
T-Mobile could soon acquire Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile
According to Bloomberg, T-Mobile is reportedly in talks with Mint Mobile to acquire the company. Neither T-Mobile nor Mint Mobile has yet reacted to this news. Mint Mobile was founded in 2016 as a MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) and 25% of it was later sold to actor Ryan Reynolds. In recent years, Reynolds has leveraged his fame to promote Mint Mobile as a replacement for giant US mobile operators like T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T. Reynolds has 47 million followers on Instagram and 21 million followers on Twitter.
Google Chrome makes it much easier to disable extensions
When it comes to extensions, Google Chrome is the best browser in the market you can install. The Chrome extensions add some new feature to the browser that makes browsing convenient or more productive. To make Chrome even better, Google is reportedly working on a straightforward way to disable extensions.
An update to the Backdrops Android app brings a redefined design
The Backdrops Android app has received an update which brings lots of changes. Users of this app can head over to the Google Play Store to update their apps. With this update, there are new elements on the app that might just catch the attention of most users. One benefit...
How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023
Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
How to activate Bluetooth on your Stadia controller
The time is nigh, Stadia fans, we’ve reached the eve of the Stadia service shutting down and after tomorrow it’s gone for good, but now you can activate Bluetooth mode on the controller so it’s still usable wirelessly. When Google launched Stadia all the way back in...
Here are a few more official Galaxy S23 cases
Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series has been subject to a myriad of leaks over the past few months. We already know all the key specs and designs of the new devices. Leaks have even revealed the range of optional accessories that the company will offer for its upcoming flagships. Galaxy S23 buyers will have plenty of official protective cases to choose from. We recently saw the leather cover, silicone case, and Smart View Wallet Case for the unannounced phones. A fresh leak has now shown more of these accessories.
Apple's next MacBook Pro refresh will use 3nm chips
While Apple announced the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros today, that’s not stopping the rumor mill from churning about the 2024 models. According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro’s will use the M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets, based on TSMC’s 3nm process.
Latest rumor states the obvious: Apple bringing microLED to Mac & iPhone
Last week, we heard a rumor that Apple would be bringing microLED to the Apple Watch in 2024. Which left a lot of people scratching their head, since it’s such a small display and won’t really be able to take advantage of the benefits that microLED provides. However, now we are hearing that Apple is planning to bring microLED to its entire lineup, but it could take a decade.
Google potentially has a Bluetooth tracking tag in the works
Google is rumored to be working on a Bluetooth tracking tag similar to what you see from Tile, Apple’s AirTag, and Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag. The rumor comes from Twitter user Kuba Wojciechowski (via XDA), who states the device is currently in development under Google’s Nest team. Nest is generally the smart home arm of Google’s hardware though. So a Bluetooth tracking tag might sound like an odd endeavor for the Nest brand.
Motorola Edge 40 Pro full specifications leaked ahead of launch
Last year, Motorola launched the Moto Edge 40 Pro in China as the Moto X 40. This year, this phone is heading to the global markets. The Edge 40 Pro is a successor to Edge 30 Pro and features excellent specifications. For starters, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro comes with...
Arc is an open source app for cross-platform file sharing
If you’re on the lookout for a cross-platform file share app, well, we may have just the software for you. We recently stumbled upon the app called ‘Arc’, and it’s not only cross-platform, but it’s also an open source app. Arc is a great open...
Samsung says its new chip factory in Texas will be ready this year
Samsung is reportedly on track to complete the construction of its $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas this year. Located in the city of Taylor in Williamson County, it is the company’s second chip manufacturing plant in the US. The other factory is also located in Texas (Austin, Travis County) and has been operational since 1996. The new site is about 25 kilometers away from the existing one.
Galaxy A52 5G gets Samsung's January 2023 security update
Samsung may be busy preparing for its Galaxy S23 launch event in a couple of weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the company from releasing new updates to its devices. It’s steadily rolling out the January 2023 Android security patch to eligible Galaxy models. The Galaxy A52 5G is the latest device to pick up this month’s security update.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra may be coming in April after all, but why?
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra rumored for a long time at this point, and it may launch in April after all. Well, at least if this new tip is to be believed. A Chinese tipster claims that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will launch in April at the latest. Some recent rumors suggested that the phone’s launch has been pushed back.
Samsung hires a new head for online sales and marketing
Samsung has reportedly hired a new head for its online sales and marketing team. According to the Korean media, the company has roped in former Yogiyo CEO Kang Shin-bong for this role. Kang will serve as the vice president of the Korean tech behemoth’s newly established Direct to Consumer (D2C) Center under its Global Marketing division. He will lead Samsung’s efforts to improve and strengthen its brand image through online sales channels.
Galaxy Book 3 key specs revealed ahead of February 1 launch
Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy Book 3 series Windows laptops soon. The new computers will debut during its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, the same event where the company will take wraps off the Galaxy S23 series flagships. Unlike the new phones, the upcoming laptops haven’t gotten much attention from the leaks world. But a couple of weeks ahead of the launch, we now have some of the key specs of the Galaxy Book 3 lineup.
The DoNotPay app will help you battle liticaphobia by using AI
If you are afraid of facing a judge in court or can’t hire a lawyer, the DoNotPay app can help you. This app will show off its ability in court next month in a case to challenge a speeding ticket. But how will a smartphone app help anyone in a law court?
The Galaxy S10 gets it next (and maybe last) monthly update
While the Galaxy S23 phones are soon to see the light of day, the aging Galaxy S10 phones are fading into the sunset. The Galaxy S10 phones just received their latest security update from Samsung, but looks like it could be their last monthly update. After this, the Galaxy S10 could be downgraded to less-frequent updates, according to SamMobile.
