Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series has been subject to a myriad of leaks over the past few months. We already know all the key specs and designs of the new devices. Leaks have even revealed the range of optional accessories that the company will offer for its upcoming flagships. Galaxy S23 buyers will have plenty of official protective cases to choose from. We recently saw the leather cover, silicone case, and Smart View Wallet Case for the unannounced phones. A fresh leak has now shown more of these accessories.

16 HOURS AGO