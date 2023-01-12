Read full article on original website
No. 4 St. Peters Prep over North Bergen - Boys basketball recap
Five different players scored in double-figures to lead St. Peters Prep, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 73-39 victory over North Bergen.
Livingston defeats West Orange - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Perlstein scored 12 points for Livingston while Luke Cohen had 11 in their 43-42 victory over West Orange in West Orange. Livingston (7-6) did just enough down the stretch as it went into the fourth quarter up 30-28 before holding on for the one-point win. Livingston finished the first quarter up 10-7 before West Orange (7-6) sported a 21-19 halftime lead.
Johnson over Roselle Park - Boys basketball recap
Thomas Woods’ 16 points and 14 rebounds powered Johnson to a 55-48 victory over Roselle Park in Roselle Park. Ryan Rodrigues scored 15 points and Dean Yellen Jr. had 11 for Johnson (6-7), which trailed 29-27 at halftime. For Roselle Park (4-9), Jaiven Speights led all scorers with 21...
Pingry defeats Bound Brook in OT - Girls basketball recap
Debra Hill scored 25 points to propel Pingry past Bound Brook 68-62 in overtime in Bound Brook. Despite going into the fourth down 45-40, Bound Brook (4-6) came up big in the fourth to force overtime tied at 55. However, it was not enough as Pingry (9-4) outscored it 13-7 in the extra period.
Gov. Livingston over Kent Place - Girls basketball recap
Mia Firdman led a balanced offense with a game-high nine points as Gov. Livingston overcame a slow start to beat Kent Place 29-18 in Summit. The visitors fell behind 10-1 in the first quarter, but took the lead with a 12-1 run of their own in the second. It was still a four-point game after the third period, but Gov. Livingston outscored the hosts 11-4 down the stretch to pull away and improve to 8-5.
Boys basketball: Crump leads Burlington Township to victory over Northern Burlington
Maurice Crump stuffed the stat sheet with 32 points to lead Burlington Township to a 73-62 victory over Northern Burlington in Columbus. Baron Davis contributed 13 points for Burlington Township (3-7). Christian Naylor led Northern Burlington with 23 points, while Tarun Aravind added 13 points in the loss. Northern Burlington...
Tigar’s seven 3-pointers keeps Raritan unbeaten, defeat Holmdel - Boys basketball
Billy Tigar made seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points as Raritan defeated Holmdel, 66-65, in Holmdel. Jack O’Leary added 20 points for Raritan (12-0), which trailed 27-25 at halftime. Michael Diller and Jack Coleman had eight points apiece. Ben Kipnis and Nick Seeloch scored 23 points...
Boonton over Whippany Park - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Volante’s 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks lifted Boonton to a 61-47 victory over Whippany Park in Boonton. Charlie Hurd added 15 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for Boonton (6-6), which used a 20-11 third quarter to pull away. Jaycen Buke led the way...
Mountain Lakes over Hanover Park - Boys basketball recap
Nick Shuhet led three players in double figures with a game-high 15 points as Mountain Lakes snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 48-32 win over Hanover Park in Mountain Lakes. Joe Sluck added 14 points and Nico Dunn had 10 to help Mountain Lakes improve to 2-10. Chris Smith...
McNair over Palisades Park - Girls basketball recap
London Whitten and Mabel Omare each scored 10 points apiece to lead McNair to a 35-21 victory over Palisades Park in Jersey City. Faith Ngoge added eight points for McNair (5-8), who jumped out to a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and maintain its double-digit lead throughout the game. Sharada Suresh was terrific on the boards for McNair, corralling a team-high 13 rebounds.
Hackettstown over Wallkill Valley - Girls basketball recap
Rory Grant’s 17 points led a balanced offensive effort for Hackettstown in a 65-60 victory over Wallkill Valley in Hamburg. Rylie Grant had 14 points and Courtney Keane added 13 for Hackettstown (9-3), which trailed 29-28 at halftime. Kim Curcio had 11 points and Sadie Willis added 10. Jackie...
Boys basketball: Eli Stoute wins it for West Morris over Mendham
Eli Stoute hit a pull-up jumper with 18 seconds left to give West Morris a 52-51 lead over Mendham before a last-second stand by the Wolfpack allowed them to hold on for their ninth-straight victory. Mendham (8-5) jumped out to a 19-10 lead in the first quarter before West Morris...
Maynard comes alive as No. 11 Seton Hall Prep tops East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Maynard scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter to go with six rebounds and five assists as Seton Hall Prep, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied to defeat East Orange Campus, 56-52, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. With Seton Hall...
Hot start propels Rumson-Fair Haven past Colts Neck - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)
Behind a 21-point performance from Luke Schorr along with a dominant first half, Rumson-Fair Haven rolled past Colts Neck in a 67-53 victory in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (9-3) wasted little time taking control of the game, going on a 15-6 run in the first quarter and taking a 17-point lead by halftime. In the second half, Colts Neck (8-4) was only able to make a small dent in the lead, outscoring Rumson-Fair Haven 37-34.
Parsippany Hills over Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap
Laila Tatis had 18 points and five rebounds as Parsippany Hills defeated Kinnelon, 44-39, in Morris Plains. Kajal Sukhadia scored 13 points for Parsippany Hills (6-6). For Kinnelon (2-10), Olivia Aliotta scored 26 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Fair Lawn defeats West Milford - Girls basketball recap
Melanie Malkasyan netted 22 points to lead Fair Lawn past West Milford 48-43 in West Milford. Trailing 38-35 entering the fourth quarter, Fair Lawn (8-5) came up big and outscored West Milford 13-5 to come away with the win. The two teams were tied at 16 after the first before West Milford (7-5) took a 27-25 lead into halftime.
Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap
Symiaha Brown-Cobb had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lift Paterson Eastside to a 42-16 victory over Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Ronshanae Austin added 14 points with nine rebounds and Nevaeh Banks chipped in eight points for Paterson Eastside (10-4), which led 20-4 at halftime. Kimaada Melvin paced...
Wrestling: Butler records six pins for narrow win over Hasbrouck Heights
Six Butler wrestlers won by pin to lead the Bulldogs to a narrow victory on the road over Hasbrouck Heights, 40-36. Jason Chrostowski (113), Logan Sykes (138), Kyle Perry (150), Wyatt Frawley (157) and Luca Toriello (215) each recorded first-period pins while Matt Barile earned a third-period pin at 132 for Butler (11-2), which also benefitted from a 15-4 major decision at 144 from Gavin Huber.
No. 20 Seneca, coach Greg Bauer win 300th match, over Cinnaminson
The word ‘family’ gets thrown around a lot in athletic circles. The Seneca wrestling program — No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20 — pins the word across its collective chest. Wearing it like armor. Following Seneca’s 43-16 road win at Cinnaminson, members of the Seneca...
Boys basketball: Somerville edges North Hunterdon in overtime
Gavin Craig scored a team-high 20 points to lead Somerville to a narrow victory on the road over North Hunterdon, 56-55. Brady Scheier tallied 13 points while Quinn Carran added 10 points for Somerville (4-8), which trailed by three after three before outscoring North Hunterdon by a count of 15-9 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, winning the OT period 8-7.
