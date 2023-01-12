Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Crump leads Burlington Township to victory over Northern Burlington
Maurice Crump stuffed the stat sheet with 32 points to lead Burlington Township to a 73-62 victory over Northern Burlington in Columbus. Baron Davis contributed 13 points for Burlington Township (3-7). Christian Naylor led Northern Burlington with 23 points, while Tarun Aravind added 13 points in the loss. Northern Burlington...
Labreya Lewis leads Winslow over Seneca - Girls basketball recap
Labreya Lewis led with a game-high 32 points as Winslow held off a surging Seneca to win, 55-52, in Tabernacle. Aiyonna Alexander added 10 points for Winslow (5-8), which led 27-20 at the half and then held on as Seneca (3-8) finished with a 21-12 run in the fourth quarter.
Girls basketball: Palmyra rolls past Pemberton
Lauren Gilmore finished with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead Palmyra to a 46-28 victory over Pemberton in Pemberton. Amanda Gilmore contributed 10 points, two rebounds and four steals for Palmyra (10-3), while Cadence Anderson contributed 10 points. Alayjah Highsmith led Pemberton with 12 points in the loss.
Girls basketball: Haddon Heights tops Audubon for 5th straight win
Madison Clark finished with 16 points to help lead Haddon Heights to a 54-38 win over Audubon in Audubon. Gab DiOrio tallied 14 points while Alexis Carroway chipped in with seven for Haddon Heights (6-7), which won its fifth straight game. Ashley Flynn had 12 points and seven rebounds to...
Pingry defeats Bound Brook in OT - Girls basketball recap
Debra Hill scored 25 points to propel Pingry past Bound Brook 68-62 in overtime in Bound Brook. Despite going into the fourth down 45-40, Bound Brook (4-6) came up big in the fourth to force overtime tied at 55. However, it was not enough as Pingry (9-4) outscored it 13-7 in the extra period.
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates in win at Hoophall Classic (PHOTOS)
Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, came out and dominated from start to finish in a 90-54 win over Bishop Gorman (NV) at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Tigar’s seven 3-pointers keeps Raritan unbeaten, defeat Holmdel - Boys basketball
Billy Tigar made seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points as Raritan defeated Holmdel, 66-65, in Holmdel. Jack O’Leary added 20 points for Raritan (12-0), which trailed 27-25 at halftime. Michael Diller and Jack Coleman had eight points apiece. Ben Kipnis and Nick Seeloch scored 23 points...
Atlantic City defeats Millville - Boys basketball recap
Ky Gilliam scored 17 points for Atlantic City as it held on for a 51-49 victory over Millville in Atlantic City. Atlantic City (5-7) went into the fourth quarter up 43-26 before holding on for the win as Millville (8-4) outscored it 23-8. Atlantic City jumped out to a 16-11 lead in the first before sporting a 10-point lead at halftime.
No. 20 Seneca, coach Greg Bauer win 300th match, over Cinnaminson
The word ‘family’ gets thrown around a lot in athletic circles. The Seneca wrestling program — No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20 — pins the word across its collective chest. Wearing it like armor. Following Seneca’s 43-16 road win at Cinnaminson, members of the Seneca...
Hot start propels Rumson-Fair Haven past Colts Neck - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)
Behind a 21-point performance from Luke Schorr along with a dominant first half, Rumson-Fair Haven rolled past Colts Neck in a 67-53 victory in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (9-3) wasted little time taking control of the game, going on a 15-6 run in the first quarter and taking a 17-point lead by halftime. In the second half, Colts Neck (8-4) was only able to make a small dent in the lead, outscoring Rumson-Fair Haven 37-34.
Trenton Catholic tops Doane Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Hammond posted 28 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Trenton Catholic as it defeated Doane Academy 83-69 in overtime in Burlington. Bryson Whitfield also tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists with Isaiah Gore adding 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cale Maxey posted nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Javion Cesar-Jones snagging down six rebounds and Rasaan Washington dishing out seven assists.
PHOTOS: Jackson Liberty at Manalapan wrestling, Jan. 17, 2023
Manalapan has been one of the toughest gyms to wrestle in this season, putting together a 12-0 mark on the way to a 16-1 overall record. On Tuesday night, Jackson Liberty came in to try to put a blemish on Manalapan’s home mark. Check out photos from the match...
South Plainfield defeats New Providence - Boys basketball recap
Tareak Williams had 22 points and eight assists to lead South Plainfield past New Providence in South Plainfield. New Providence (9-3) took a 10-9 lead after the first quarter before South Plainfield (11-2) sported a one-point advantage at halftime. South Plainfield did just enough in the second half to come away with the win as it outscored New Providence 31-27.
Pleasantville rallies in the second half to defeat Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap
Marki Barnes recorded 21 points to spark Pleasantville to a 57-52 victory over Penns Grove in Penns Grove. Jeff Valeus scored 17 points for Pleasantville (6-8), who was down by 11 points at the end of the first quarter after Penns Grove (4-8) outscored them 19-8. However, Pleasantville (6-8) erased a nine-point halftime deficit with a 15-8 run in the third quarter, then used an 18-11 run in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good.
Holmdel over Raritan - Girls basketball recap
Allison Cannon’s 24 points, seven assists and four steals powered Holmdel to a 64-43 victory over Raritan in Hazlet. Michelle Steele had nine points and 10 rebounds for Holmdel (9-4), which raced out to a 25-10 first quarter lead. Erica Stolker scored 15 points and Mackenzie Teevan added 10 with five rebounds, four blocks and four steals.
No. 11 St. Rose defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Hodge led the way for St. Rose, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 53-49 victory over Patrick School in Belmar. With the win, St. Rose improved to 13-0. It was a back-and-forth game as Patrick School (8-10) took a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter before St. Rose led by one point at halftime. Patrick School went back ahead 42-39 in the third before St. Rose came up big down the stretch and outscored it 14-7 in the fourth.
Jeep Store Shore Conference Boys Basketball Sunday/Monday Scoreboard, Jan. 15 & 16
Senior Keith Adame scored 21 points to earn MVP honors and help the Jaguars battle past the Chiefs. Sophomore Aiden Ur led a balanced scoring effort with 15 points and the Lancers coasted to a win over Pioneer Academy. Ur was the only St. John Vianney player to exceed 10 points, with senior Connor Howard, junior Emanuel Domingo, junior Deon Jackson and freshman Alex Jurado each scoring seven in the win.
No. 1 St. John Vianney over Matawan - Girls basketball recap
Zoe Brooks brought 21 points, six rebounds and four steals as unbeaten St. John Vianney, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 70-13, over Matawan in Aberdeen. St. John Vianney improves to 15-0 while Matawan is now 0-13. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
No. 7 Gloucester Catholic upends No. 5 Princeton Day - Boys ice hockey recap
Billy Sheridan opened the scoring in the second period with the game-winner on a shorthanded play as Gloucester Catholic, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, toppled No. 5 Princeton Day, 8-2, at the Lisa McGraw Rink in Princeton. Casey Johnson scored the first two goals of the game and...
Kentucky commit DJ Wagner puts on show in national basketball showdown (PHOTOS)
Kentucky DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a national showdown at the Hoophall Classic on Saturday night, scoring a game-high 27 points in a 66-62 loss to Centennial (CA). Camden fell short in that battle of basketball powerhouses, but Wagner matched Duke commit Jared...
