Hot start propels Rumson-Fair Haven past Colts Neck - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Behind a 21-point performance from Luke Schorr along with a dominant first half, Rumson-Fair Haven rolled past Colts Neck in a 67-53 victory in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (9-3) wasted little time taking control of the game, going on a 15-6 run in the first quarter and taking a 17-point lead by halftime. In the second half, Colts Neck (8-4) was only able to make a small dent in the lead, outscoring Rumson-Fair Haven 37-34.
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap

Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
Pingry defeats Bound Brook in OT - Girls basketball recap

Debra Hill scored 25 points to propel Pingry past Bound Brook 68-62 in overtime in Bound Brook. Despite going into the fourth down 45-40, Bound Brook (4-6) came up big in the fourth to force overtime tied at 55. However, it was not enough as Pingry (9-4) outscored it 13-7 in the extra period.
Payne Tech defeats University - Boys basketball recap

Gerald Edwell put on a show as he finished with 20 points and 21 rebounds to lead Payne Tech past University 91-71 in Newark. Payne Tech (7-6) sported a 38-31 lead at halftime before opening up the game in the third quarter outscoring University 30-17. Each side tallied 23 points in the fourth.
Livingston defeats West Orange - Boys basketball recap

Dylan Perlstein scored 12 points for Livingston while Luke Cohen had 11 in their 43-42 victory over West Orange in West Orange. Livingston (7-6) did just enough down the stretch as it went into the fourth quarter up 30-28 before holding on for the one-point win. Livingston finished the first quarter up 10-7 before West Orange (7-6) sported a 21-19 halftime lead.
Holmdel over Raritan - Girls basketball recap

Allison Cannon’s 24 points, seven assists and four steals powered Holmdel to a 64-43 victory over Raritan in Hazlet. Michelle Steele had nine points and 10 rebounds for Holmdel (9-4), which raced out to a 25-10 first quarter lead. Erica Stolker scored 15 points and Mackenzie Teevan added 10 with five rebounds, four blocks and four steals.
Dover over Kinnelon - Boys basketball recap

A.J. Piechota’s 13 points, six rebounds and six blocks led Dover to a 49-34 victory over Kinnelon in Kinnelon. Evan Correa had 12 points, eight steals and five rebounds for Dover (4-6), which closed the game on an 18-4 fourth quarter run. Emilio Mendez added 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Keansburg over Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap

Na’Sun Lee led all scorers with 21 points to help Keansburg top Henry Hudson 50-37 in Keansburg. Jaheim Hill added 15 points for Keansburg, which broke open a tight game with a 16-6 edge in the third quarter and went on to even its record at 4-4. Jax Ross...
Hackettstown over Wallkill Valley - Girls basketball recap

Rory Grant’s 17 points led a balanced offensive effort for Hackettstown in a 65-60 victory over Wallkill Valley in Hamburg. Rylie Grant had 14 points and Courtney Keane added 13 for Hackettstown (9-3), which trailed 29-28 at halftime. Kim Curcio had 11 points and Sadie Willis added 10. Jackie...
