Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Who was the first American to play football for a major European team?
“Who was the first American to play for a major European soccer team?” asks Kurt Perleberg. When the USMNT started to qualify for the World Cup on a regular basis in the 1990s, US internationals – and goalkeepers in particular – became a regular sight in European football. But John Harkes, Tony Meola (remember his spells at Brighton and Watford? Nope, nor did we), Paul Caligiuri, Kasey Keller and the rest weren’t the first wave of American footballers to cross the pond.
Comments / 0