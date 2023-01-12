Read full article on original website
Losch lifts Hillsborough past Phillipsburg at buzzer - Boys basketball recap
Nick Losch picked the perfect time for his only basket of the game, as his layup at the buzzer sent Hillsborough to a 37-35 win over Phillipsburg in Hillsborough. Zion Harrison scored a team-high 10 points for Hillsborough, which improved to 7-5. Phillipsburg fell to 7-6. The N.J. High School...
Delsea rallies to defeat Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Gabriel Morton led with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals as Delsea surged in the second half to win, 58-48, over Deptford in Franklinville. Max Van Auken added a double double of 12 points and 10 boards for Delsea (6-5), which led 22-21 at halftime and pulled away for good with a 16-11 run after the break.
Clark leads Ocean Township to victory over Donovan Catholic - girls basketball recap
Eli Clark led all scorers with 18 points for a 59-34 victory over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Kayden Clark compiled 10 points and two rebounds for Ocean Township (12-1). In the loss, Gabriella Ross totaled 14 points and eight rebounds for Donovan Catholic, while Angela Forese also netted seven in addition to three rebounds.
Eaton, Orock lead Williamstown to victory over Clearview - Boys basketball recap
Landon Eaton dropped 23 points and Fred Orock posted a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Williamstown to a 60-54 victory over Clearview. Josiah Carey added eight points for Williamstown (7-7), which rallied from an eight-point deficit en route to a 21-7 run in the fourth quarter to retake the lead.
Ewing over Steinert - Boys basketball recap
Darnelle Forrest led with 14 points while Naire Preston added 13 more as unbeaten Ewing won at home, 62-37, over Steinert. Kenny Rankin and Cameron James put in 10 points apiece for Ewing (13-0), which opened with 18-9 run and never looked back. Steinert is now 3-11. The N.J. High...
Girls basketball: No. 18 Pope John dispatches Morris Hills
Addison Platt had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists along with four blocked shots to pace Pope John, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 62-29 win over Morris Hills in Sparta. Cassie Ball tallied 12 points, six rebounds and four steals while Anisa Akinola had 10...
Labreya Lewis leads Winslow over Seneca - Girls basketball recap
Labreya Lewis led with a game-high 32 points as Winslow held off a surging Seneca to win, 55-52, in Tabernacle. Aiyonna Alexander added 10 points for Winslow (5-8), which led 27-20 at the half and then held on as Seneca (3-8) finished with a 21-12 run in the fourth quarter.
South Jersey Times wrestling notebook: Watson not dwelling on the past
It’s no fun being the odd man out. Pennsville’s Gavin Watson learned that lesson the hard way last year, as he placed fourth in a loaded 285-pound bracket at the District 31 Tournament. Just missing out on the podium and a trip to Region 8 is certainly a source of motivation this season, but the senior refuses to look back in the rearview mirror.
Maple Shade over STEMCivics - Boys basketball recap
Jeremiah Iorio erupted for a career-high 32 points as Maple Shade built a big lead and held off STEMCivics 71-59 in Maple Shade. Iorio made 11 field goals, two from beyond the arc, and connected on 8-of-10 free throws. He helped Maple Shade dominate the middle quarters and take a 20-point advantage into the fourth.
Mountain Lakes over Hanover Park - Boys basketball recap
Nick Shuhet led three players in double figures with a game-high 15 points as Mountain Lakes snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 48-32 win over Hanover Park in Mountain Lakes. Joe Sluck added 14 points and Nico Dunn had 10 to help Mountain Lakes improve to 2-10. Chris Smith...
Neptune defeats Point Pleasant Boro - Girls basketball recap
Christa Ramos had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Neptune over Point Pleasant Boro 53-30 in Point Pleasant. Neptune (3-8) took control early as it led 32-13 at halftime adding to its lead in the second half and outscoring Point Pleasant Boro 21-17. Majiah Quarles pitched in 15 points.
No. 1 St. John Vianney over Matawan - Girls basketball recap
Zoe Brooks brought 21 points, six rebounds and four steals as unbeaten St. John Vianney, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 70-13, over Matawan in Aberdeen. St. John Vianney improves to 15-0 while Matawan is now 0-13. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Who are the top ice hockey seniors in New Jersey? Our picks, your votes!
We asked for your input and you didn’t disappoint. Over the past week, numerous submissions have been sent and now it’s time to unveil the poll.
How many undefeated wrestlers are left in New Jersey and who are they?
The 2022-2023 wrestling season began over a month ago and wrestlers have been building their resumes as they prepare for the postseason. Several dozen wrestlers throughout New Jersey have seen their hand raised every time they take the mat. NJ.com has compiled the list of every wrestler in New Jersey who remains undefeated through matches of Jan. 16 and has at least 10 victories.
Heartsick East Orange overcame early woes by trusting ‘the process’ and each other
The string of setbacks marking the start of East Orange’s season could not begin to compare to the profound loss this program had endured two months prior to the first game. Still, that did not mollify the sense of disappointment felt by this team, which had hoped mightily to honor the memory of deceased teammate Letrell Duncan with success on the court.
Ohio BetMGM bonus code: Get $1,000 first-bet insurance on any Tuesday NBA game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. You can earn first-bet insurance of up to $1,000 on any of the NBA’s four contests on Tuesday with BetMGM bonus code ALBONUS,...
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan.16, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Quick Chek #117, 3101 Bordentown Ave., Parlin in Middlesex County. The winning numbers for the Monday, January 16, drawing were:...
N.J. weather: Where does our low-snow January rank? Here are the stats.
January is more than halfway over, and snow has been a no-show in most areas of New Jersey. Except for a few flakes here and there, no measurable snow has fallen so far in almost every corner of the state, according to data from the National Weather Service and the office of New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson at Rutgers University.
New Jersey′s 33 best old-school restaurants, ranked
Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2018 and has been updated. Nobody does old-school restaurants like New Jersey. (Shaddup, Brooklyn.) Ancient-wallpaper, faded-menu, Naugahyde-booth kind of places, where the waitresses have been around forever, the furnishings untouched for decades, and the words “Twitter” and “Facebook” might as well be in a foreign language.
‘The Ground Shook!’ — Widespread Reports of Shaking Ground Friday Afternoon Across South Jersey
Whoa! We've seen literally HUNDREDS of reports that the ground in South Jersey shook for nearly 30 seconds Friday afternoon. It raises the question: did an Earthquake just strike New Jersey on Friday, January 13, 2023?. The reports of the ground shaking have stretched across a large swath of South...
