ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Delsea rallies to defeat Deptford - Boys basketball recap

Gabriel Morton led with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals as Delsea surged in the second half to win, 58-48, over Deptford in Franklinville. Max Van Auken added a double double of 12 points and 10 boards for Delsea (6-5), which led 22-21 at halftime and pulled away for good with a 16-11 run after the break.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Ewing over Steinert - Boys basketball recap

Darnelle Forrest led with 14 points while Naire Preston added 13 more as unbeaten Ewing won at home, 62-37, over Steinert. Kenny Rankin and Cameron James put in 10 points apiece for Ewing (13-0), which opened with 18-9 run and never looked back. Steinert is now 3-11. The N.J. High...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Maple Shade over STEMCivics - Boys basketball recap

Jeremiah Iorio erupted for a career-high 32 points as Maple Shade built a big lead and held off STEMCivics 71-59 in Maple Shade. Iorio made 11 field goals, two from beyond the arc, and connected on 8-of-10 free throws. He helped Maple Shade dominate the middle quarters and take a 20-point advantage into the fourth.
MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 St. John Vianney over Matawan - Girls basketball recap

Zoe Brooks brought 21 points, six rebounds and four steals as unbeaten St. John Vianney, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 70-13, over Matawan in Aberdeen. St. John Vianney improves to 15-0 while Matawan is now 0-13. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

How many undefeated wrestlers are left in New Jersey and who are they?

The 2022-2023 wrestling season began over a month ago and wrestlers have been building their resumes as they prepare for the postseason. Several dozen wrestlers throughout New Jersey have seen their hand raised every time they take the mat. NJ.com has compiled the list of every wrestler in New Jersey who remains undefeated through matches of Jan. 16 and has at least 10 victories.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan.16, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Quick Chek #117, 3101 Bordentown Ave., Parlin in Middlesex County. The winning numbers for the Monday, January 16, drawing were:...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Where does our low-snow January rank? Here are the stats.

January is more than halfway over, and snow has been a no-show in most areas of New Jersey. Except for a few flakes here and there, no measurable snow has fallen so far in almost every corner of the state, according to data from the National Weather Service and the office of New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson at Rutgers University.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey′s 33 best old-school restaurants, ranked

Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2018 and has been updated. Nobody does old-school restaurants like New Jersey. (Shaddup, Brooklyn.) Ancient-wallpaper, faded-menu, Naugahyde-booth kind of places, where the waitresses have been around forever, the furnishings untouched for decades, and the words “Twitter” and “Facebook” might as well be in a foreign language.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy