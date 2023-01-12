Read full article on original website
Global version of RedMagic 8 Pro gaming phone is official
The RedMagic 8 Pro became official at the very end of last year in China. We knew that the global version of the RedMagic 8 Pro is coming, and that’s exactly what just happened. The company announced all the details. The global variant of RedMagic 8 Pro is now...
Leak shows entire Galaxy S23 lineup in all colors, from every angle
Galaxy S23 leaks have gotten more frequent in recent weeks as Samsung gears up for the big launch event on February 1. Reputed tipster Evan Blass recently shared high-resolution renders of the entire lineup in various colors. We can see the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra from virtually every angle in this leak, giving us a great look at the new phones.
Swiss company goes against Google & Apple with privacy-focused OS
There is a new Swiss startup out there, and it’s looking to compete with Google and Apple with its privacy-focused OS. The company’s name is Apostrophy, and it wants to charge you a subscription fee. This Swiss company will launch a privacy-focused OS to compete with Google &...
Google Pixel tablet will use Fast Pair for its stylus
The anticipated Google Pixel tablet will use an important feature to tell its stylus battery level. Recent reports on this coming tablet from Google have it that it will come with the Fast Pair feature. This feature will come in handy to users that will purchase this tablet along with its stylus pen.
Apple's next MacBook Pro refresh will use 3nm chips
While Apple announced the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros today, that’s not stopping the rumor mill from churning about the 2024 models. According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro’s will use the M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets, based on TSMC’s 3nm process.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Samsung says its new chip factory in Texas will be ready this year
Samsung is reportedly on track to complete the construction of its $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas this year. Located in the city of Taylor in Williamson County, it is the company’s second chip manufacturing plant in the US. The other factory is also located in Texas (Austin, Travis County) and has been operational since 1996. The new site is about 25 kilometers away from the existing one.
How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023
Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
Realme 10 Pro review: excellent mid-ranger for $300
Realme 10 Pro offers excellent all-around performance including really sharp pictures from the rear camera. Realme 10 Pro is available globally starting December 8, 2022. We at AndroidHeadlines have reviewed a lot of Realme devices in the past. The new Realme 10 Pro compares quite well to the Realme 9 5G that we reviewed back in August of this year.
Here are a few more official Galaxy S23 cases
Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series has been subject to a myriad of leaks over the past few months. We already know all the key specs and designs of the new devices. Leaks have even revealed the range of optional accessories that the company will offer for its upcoming flagships. Galaxy S23 buyers will have plenty of official protective cases to choose from. We recently saw the leather cover, silicone case, and Smart View Wallet Case for the unannounced phones. A fresh leak has now shown more of these accessories.
Motorola Edge 40 Pro full specifications leaked ahead of launch
Last year, Motorola launched the Moto Edge 40 Pro in China as the Moto X 40. This year, this phone is heading to the global markets. The Edge 40 Pro is a successor to Edge 30 Pro and features excellent specifications. For starters, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro comes with...
Asus releases Android 13 to the Zenfone 8 and Flip
Android 13 was released a couple of months ago, and it’s making its way over to more non-Pixel devices. Soon after releasing the update to the Zenfone 9 phones, Asus is trickling the software down to the older generation of phones. The company just launched Android 13 for the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip.
You'll be able to try Galaxy S23 at these locations, after launch
Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S23 series in about two weeks. The company has scheduled an in-person Galaxy Unpacked event for February 1 in San Francisco. While we expect pre-orders for the phones to begin on the same day, the devices may not reach customers until a week or two later. But if you want to experience the new Galaxy flagships hands-on before buying, you’ll have that option. Samsung is opening several interactive Galaxy Experience Spaces around the world where you can walk in and try a Galaxy S23 immediately after the launch.
Galaxy Book 3 key specs revealed ahead of February 1 launch
Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy Book 3 series Windows laptops soon. The new computers will debut during its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, the same event where the company will take wraps off the Galaxy S23 series flagships. Unlike the new phones, the upcoming laptops haven’t gotten much attention from the leaks world. But a couple of weeks ahead of the launch, we now have some of the key specs of the Galaxy Book 3 lineup.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature less visible crease & 108MP camera
According to a new report from The Pixel, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a less visible crease and a 108MP camera. The Pixel is a Vietnamese blog that recently suggested that the Z Fold 5 will be both slightly heavier and thicker, as it will include an S Pen silo.
Google potentially has a Bluetooth tracking tag in the works
Google is rumored to be working on a Bluetooth tracking tag similar to what you see from Tile, Apple’s AirTag, and Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag. The rumor comes from Twitter user Kuba Wojciechowski (via XDA), who states the device is currently in development under Google’s Nest team. Nest is generally the smart home arm of Google’s hardware though. So a Bluetooth tracking tag might sound like an odd endeavor for the Nest brand.
OPPO Find X6 to include a gigantic camera bump: gallery
The alleged OPPO Find X6 prototype has surfaced online, and it has a gigantic camera bump. If you check out the images in the gallery below the article, you’ll be able to see the device. The OPPO Find X6 will include a gigantic camera bump, it seems. Four images...
TAG Heuer launches new expensive Wear OS watches
TAG Heuer has just launched three new models of the Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch it released last year, including new ‘Sport’ and ‘Golf’ models. All three new models are more expensive than the originals, and there is a reason for that. At least by TAG Heuer’s standards. You may not remember from last year’s launch, that the base model of the Connected Calibre E4 started at around $1,850. And we wouldn’t blame you for losing track of that information and forgetting about it altogether.
Samsung hires a new head for online sales and marketing
Samsung has reportedly hired a new head for its online sales and marketing team. According to the Korean media, the company has roped in former Yogiyo CEO Kang Shin-bong for this role. Kang will serve as the vice president of the Korean tech behemoth’s newly established Direct to Consumer (D2C) Center under its Global Marketing division. He will lead Samsung’s efforts to improve and strengthen its brand image through online sales channels.
An update to the Backdrops Android app brings a redefined design
The Backdrops Android app has received an update which brings lots of changes. Users of this app can head over to the Google Play Store to update their apps. With this update, there are new elements on the app that might just catch the attention of most users. One benefit...
