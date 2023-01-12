Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S23 series in about two weeks. The company has scheduled an in-person Galaxy Unpacked event for February 1 in San Francisco. While we expect pre-orders for the phones to begin on the same day, the devices may not reach customers until a week or two later. But if you want to experience the new Galaxy flagships hands-on before buying, you’ll have that option. Samsung is opening several interactive Galaxy Experience Spaces around the world where you can walk in and try a Galaxy S23 immediately after the launch.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO