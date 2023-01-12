Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver buys another homeless hotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Jury finds man guilty of strangling wife in Centennial library restroomHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
Denver's African-American Action Queen Pam GrierRick ZandDenver, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Giants vs. Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Giants-Eagles NFC Divisional playoff game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 or Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. BUY GIANTS PLAYOFFS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Updated NFL Divisional Playoffs matchups, complete TV schedule after Bengals beat Ravens: Chiefs, Eagles, Bills, 49ers at home
Here’s an updated look at the NFL postseason schedule with Super Wild Card Weekend under way and the Divisional Playoffs awaiting kickoff next weekend. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) def. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-8), 31-30 2. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) def. 7. Seattle Seahawks (9-9), 41-23 Sunday, January 15.
Commanders set to interview ex-Giants coach
The Washington Commanders need a need offensive coordinator, and Pat Shurmur could be their guy. They will interview him on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Shurmur did not coach this year and spent the two years prior as Denver Broncos...
Complete NFL Divisional Playoffs schedule: Teams, dates, time, TV | Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills, more
The NFL Divisional Playoffs matchups are just about set. The picture will be complete following Monday’s Super Wild Card Weekend showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Saturday, January 14. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) def. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-8), 31-30 2. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) def....
Wake Forest spoils No. 19 Clemson’s perfect ACC start
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest ended No. 19 Clemson’s unexpected perfect start in Atlantic Coast Conference play in a style that demands the Demon Deacons start getting more attention of their own. Tyree Appleby scored 24 points to help Wake Forest beat Clemson 87-77 on Tuesday night,...
Eagles injury report: Key run-stopper limited as Giants prep begins
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were off for the first weekend of the playoffs after clinching the No. 1 overall seed with their shaky Week 18 win over the Giants. But they’re still dealing with some injury concerns as they get ready to play the Giants on Saturday for the second time in 13 days, this time with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line.
Ex-Jets coach, Eagles consultant among Patriots’ offensive coordinator candidates
The New England Patriots are looking for an offensive coordinator. Problem is, they should’ve hired someone a year ago after watching Josh McDaniels bolt for the Las Vegas Raiders. But head coach Bill Belichick, in his infinite wisdom, decided to head into the 2022 season with defensive-minded Matt Patricia...
Yankees-Pirates Bryan Reynolds trade will have to wait, MLB insider says
And now we play the waiting game. Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade and the New York Yankees are among the clubs to express an interest. However ESPN’s Buster Olney reports “Some rival evaluators believe that the Pirates will keep Bryan Reynolds into the season, largely...
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1